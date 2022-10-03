Colorado candidates? Start with an NFL star Coordinator and in-state college stalwart

For context, consider this: the Colorado Buffaloes football program claims a national championship – 1990, a shared crown with Georgia Tech – more recently than college royalty Notre Dame, which last marked its spot atop the sport in 1988.

Colorado thwarted, among others, Notre Dame, Oregon and Washington during the program’s six-game Bowl winning streak through the mid-1990s.

This century, however, the Buffaloes have made just seven Bowl appearances, and the school’s move to the PAC-12 has largely resulted in a naturally nomadic existence in the league.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button