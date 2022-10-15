Colorado Buffs Scouting report vs. California – BuffZone

Colorado Buffaloes Scouting report

Head coach: Mike Sanford (interim), 1st season (0-0; 9-16 career)

This season: 0-5, 0-2 Pac-12

Last week: Bye; lost at Arizona, 43-20, on Oct. 1

5 Players to Watch

• DE Terrance Lang: Coming off his best game of the season (seven tackles, one tackle for loss), he’s going to play a huge role in CU’s chances to win this week.

• TE Erik Olsen: Has caught just four passes for 20 yards, but he’s got a good rapport with QB Owen McCown and he’s primed for a breakout game.

• OL Casey Roddick: A leader on this team, he has to get the offense and the line, in particular, going. He’ll be fired after the events of the past two weeks.

• RB Deion Smith: CU’s leading rusher this season (195 yards) has carried the ball just six times in the past two games. It’s a good bet he could double that number vs. the Bears.

• S Trevor Woods: With Isaiah Lewis out, Woods is the leader on the back end of the defense. He has got to have a big game against the run and pass.

Colorado offense

There are 116 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision that average 20 points per game. CU has hit that mark just once, in a 43-20 loss to Arizona on Oct. 2. Clearly, the Buffs’ offense, which averages 13.4 points and 277.0 yards per game, hasn’t been very good this season. However, the past two games have shown some improvement. Owen McCown has played fairly well at quarterback and is getting a groove. The running game has some weapons. They are capable of setting a new season high in points for the third week in a row.

Colorado defense

Arguably no team in the FBS has been as bad on defense as the Buffs, which is why Coordinator Chris Wilson was fired nearly two weeks ago. The Buffs are giving up 43.2 points and 508.8 yards per game (including 294.2 rushing yards). Under the direction of Gerald Chatman, the Buffs have simplified things over the past two weeks and it has made a difference at practice. New linebackers Coach Jeff Smart said the coaches are “trying to give our guys more confidence, get them to play fast, and get them to play a little bit more loose. We’ll see how that translates on Saturday, but I would expect for us to play better.”

Colorado special teams

Kicker Cole Becker is 4-for-5 on field goals and 7-for-8 on extra points and he has put 16 of his 17 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. Walk-on true freshman Trent Carrizosa took over punting duties two weeks ago and he’s played well, averaging 45.8 yards on 10 punts, with three of them pinning the opponent inside the 20-yard line. He’s had a 43.2-yard net average, as CU has limited opponents’ returns.

How Colorado can win

The Buzz word this week in Boulder has been “energy.” There has been a lot of it around the football team in the wake of Karl Dorrell being fired on Oct. 2. For the Buffs to win, they need to use that energy and channel it towards playing good, sound football for four quarters. Starting strong can generate some confidence and that can carry the Buffs throughout the afternoon. Stopping the run and winning the turnover battle would help, too.

Buffs notables

• CU is 2-3 all-time when led by interim head coaches, with both wins coming from Brian Cabral. In the 2010 season, Cabral went 2-1 after taking over for Dan Hawkins. Mike Hankwitz (0-1, 2005) and Kurt Roper (0-1, 2018) are the only other interim head coaches CU has had during a season.

• The Buffs are 0-5 for the first time since the 2006 team started 0-6. The only other 0-5 starts in CU history came in 1980 (0-7 start) and 1984 (0-5).

• On Oct. 2 at Arizona, CU started true freshmen at quarterback (Owen McCown) and center (Van Wells) for the first time in program history. CU is the only FBS team to do that this season.

• McCown is one of only seven true freshmen to start at quarterback in the FBS this season, and he’s the only one without a win. The only other Power 5 team to start a true freshman QB is Vanderbilt (AJ Swann is 1-2 in three starts).

• Walk-on running back Charlie Offerdahl has just 27 rushing attempts this season, but 12 of them have resulted in a first down. Offerdahl, who has rushed for 131 yards, leads CU in first downs gained on the ground.