Colorado Buffs roll past Alcorn State – BuffZone

BOULDER,CO:December 16: Colorado Buffaloes' throws up a prayer to beat the clock and it goes in against Alcorn State in Women's NCAA basketball on December 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
With the shot clock winding down, Colorado’s Tameiya Sadler scrambled for a Loose ball, finally Secured it and, with three Defenders on her, tossed a Desperation one-handed shot towards the hoop.

Somehow, it banked in for a 3-pointer late in the first half on Friday night.

“It was a really cool shot,” freshman Brianna McLeod said. “I didn’t think it was going in. I was ready to rebound.”

It was that kind of night for the Buffaloes, who shrugged off a slow start to roll past Alcorn State, 82-47, at the CU Events Center.

“It wasn’t the prettiest basketball game that’s ever been played, but there was still a lot of good things that came from our effort tonight,” CU head Coach JR Payne said. “Great on the glass, a lot of different people playing a lot of different minutes, positions, rotations. All of that I think is good for us moving forward.”

Coming off a disappointing 85-58 loss at Utah in Wednesday’s Pac-12 Conference opener, the Buffs (9-3) didn’t have much trouble against the visiting Braves (4-5) in a nonconference matchup.

