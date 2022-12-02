Colorado Buffs football season review: Offense – BuffZone

A year ago, a common thought about the Colorado Buffaloes’ offense was that it couldn’t get much worse.

After all, the Buffs had one of the least productive offenses in the country during the 2021 season.

Yet, remarkably, CU’s offense got Worse this year.

CU (1-11, 1-8 Pac-12) started four different quarterbacks and never really found much rhythm with any of them.

The Buffs did actually gain more yards than last year, 281.3 per game compared to 257.6 in 2021 – but still ranked 128th in the country out of 131 teams (129th last year).

On the scoreboard, however, CU managed just 15.4 points per game, which not only ranked 127th nationally, but is the worst by any team in the 12-year history of the Pac-12 Conference.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button