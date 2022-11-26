Colorado Buffaloes Vs. Utah Utes Volleyball 11/25/22 – Boulder Daily Camera Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram The Colorado Buffaloe’s celebrate their win over the Utah Utes during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Meegan Hart, left, and Lexi Hadrych, center, block a shot from the Utah Ute’s Grace Hammond during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Kelley Levaggi spikes the ball to the Utah Ute’s Lauren Jardine during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Jill Schneggenburger keeps the ball in play against the Utah Utes during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Katie Lougeay serves during the final regular season home game of the season against the Utah Utes at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Taylor Simpson serves during the final regular season home game of the season against the Utah Utes at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Brynna DeLuzio serves during the final regular season home game of the season against the Utah Utes at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Taylor Simpson sets the ball during the final regular season home game of the season against the Utah Utes at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Jill Schneggenburger, right, tips the ball over the Utah Ute’s Allie Olsen, left, and Madelyn Robinson, center, during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Kelley Levaggi, center, spikes the ball between the Utah Ute’s Madelyn Robinson, left, and KJ Burgess, right, during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s head Coach Jesse Mahoney talks to the team between games against the Utah Utes during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) The Colorado Buffaloe’s celebrate their win over the Utah Utes during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s head Coach Jesse Mahoney celebrates a play against the Utah Utes during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Jill Schneggenburger, center, tips the ball between the Utah Ute’s Allie Olsen, left, and Ashley West, right, during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Maya Tabron keeps the ball in play against the Utah Utes during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Jill Schneggenburger spikes the ball past the Utah Ute’s Madelyn Robinson during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Brynna DeLuzio sets the ball in the final regular season home game against the Utah Utes at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) The Colorado Buffaloe’s celebrate their win over the Utah Utes during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Taylor Simpson and Alexia Kuehl try to block a shot from the Utah Utes during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Maya Tabron tips the ball over the Utah Ute’s Madelyn Robinson during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Maya Tabron, left, and Meegan Hart, right, try to block a shot from Utah Ute’s Allie Olsen, center, during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Maya Tabron spikes the ball toward the Utah Ute’s Grace Hammond during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Kelley Levaggi, center, and Meegan Hart, right, try to block the Spike from the Utah Ute’s Megan Yett, left, during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) From left: Colorado Buffaloe’s Jill Schneggenburger, Alexia Kuehl and Lexi Hadrych try to block the shot from the Utah Ute’s Madelyn Robinson during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Lexi Hadrych spikes the ball over the Utah Ute’s Grace Hammond during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) The Colorado Buffaloe’s celebrate their win over the Utah Utes during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Alexia Kuehl, right, spikes the ball as the Utah Ute’s Lauren Jardine, left, and KJ Burgess, center, try to block the shot during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Maya Tabron, center, and Meegan Hart, right, try to block a shot from Utah Ute’s Madelyn Robinson, left, during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Jill Schneggenburger keeps the ball in play against the Utah Utes during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Colorado Buffaloe’s Jill Schneggenburger, center, and Meegan Hart block a shot from the Utah Ute’s Madelyn Robinson during the final regular season home game of the season at the CU Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Matthew Jonas is a multiple award-winning visual journalist working in Northern Colorado. He specializes in community story telling. He is the photo and video editor for the Longmont Times-Call. Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram