Colorado Buffaloes Scouting report vs. Utah – BuffZone

Colorado Buffaloes Scouting report

Head coach: Mike Sanford (interim), 1st season (1-5; 10-21 career)

This season: 1-10, 1-7 Pac-12

Last week: Lost at No. 13 Washington, 54-7

5 Players to Watch

• WR Daniel Arias: Hasn’t played much on offense in the last few games, but perhaps he’ll get an opportunity in his final game. Either way, he will be a key player on special teams. He’s caught 19 passes for 309 yards this season.

• RG Tommy Brown: Has another year of eligibility, but is planning to go through senior day festivities. He’s been a rock in the middle of the line for the Buffs this season.

• LB Josh Chandler-Semedo: A transfer from West Virginia, he’s been great for the Buffs this season. Leads the team with tackles (91), tackles for loss (13) and sacks (3).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button