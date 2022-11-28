Colorado Buffaloes men’s/women’s basketball week in review

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s and women’s basketball teams played only three total games last week, so we’re giving you all the news in one thread.

As we noted last week, the men’s team has gotten off to a strange start, winning against ranked opponents and struggling as the favorite in games. This week saw a return to home for the men as they played only their second home game of the season and their first since Nov. 7.

The women came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, raking up big wins and only losing in an overtime contest.

Here is how the CU basketball teams did this week: