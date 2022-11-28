Colorado Buffaloes men’s/women’s basketball week in review
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s and women’s basketball teams played only three total games last week, so we’re giving you all the news in one thread.
As we noted last week, the men’s team has gotten off to a strange start, winning against ranked opponents and struggling as the favorite in games. This week saw a return to home for the men as they played only their second home game of the season and their first since Nov. 7.
The women came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, raking up big wins and only losing in an overtime contest.
Here is how the CU basketball teams did this week:
Result: W 65-62
Colorado returned home to win a tough contest against the Yale Bulldogs. Yale put CU to the test and the Buffs were able to beat a team that has been to the NCAA Tournament three of the last four years.
The men’s Squad opens up conference play this week by welcoming the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday before heading back out on the road to take on the Washington Huskies Sunday.
Result: L 69-51
The ranked Tennessee Vols handed the Buffs their first regulation loss. Jaylyn Sherrod, Aaronette Vonleh and Kindyll Wetta each scored at least 10.
Result: W 83-32
The CU women rebounded nicely after the loss to Tennessee as the Buffs smothered Chicago State all game. Vonleh led the way with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting.
The Women’s upcoming schedule mirrors the men’s. Colorado will host a Western Michigan on Wednesday before traveling to Boise State on Sunday.