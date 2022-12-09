Colorado basketball rolls Rival CSU with Deion Sanders in the house

BOULDER — The wave of energy slowly grew, starting before the game even tipped.

CU Events Center was a cauldron of energy from the minute the doors opened.

The Colorado crowd was primed for the rivalry renewal with Colorado State.

Waves of noise Crested in the first half of an entertaining game.

Then the tsunami of energy truly came early in the second half.

The CU men’s basketball team surged to build a huge lead en route to a 93-65 win as new football Coach Deion Sanders brought down the house with an appearance as the Buffs ran away with the game in front of more than 10,000 fans.

“We just completely had it handed to us here tonight,” CSU Coach Niko Medved said.

Here are three takeaways from the Rams’ second loss in a row.

Out-everything’d

It can be too casual a crutch or cliche to say a team was out-toughed. But that was the case in this one.

