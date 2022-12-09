Colorado Basketball Crowd Erupts in ‘Deion Sanders’ Chants

The “Coach Prime” era has yet to begin for Colorado on the football field, but that didn’t stop CU fans from getting a head start on welcoming Deion Sanders to campus Thursday night.

Sanders, nearly a week removed from agreeing to become Colorado’s football coach, was on-hand for his first game at his new school as the Buffaloes men’s basketball team Hosted in-state Rival Colorado State. During a timeout, Sanders was shown on the screen inside the CU Events Center taking in the contest from the stands, prompting Buffaloes fans to go crazy for their newest coach.

As the crowd erupted into a fervor, Sanders, flanked by a small contingent that included his son and sophomore quarterback Shedeur, stood and flashed a big smile as he pumped his fist. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was also met with Booming chants of “Deion Sanders” from Colorado faithful around the arena, a clear sign that the 55-year-old has plenty of fans in his new city.

Following a week in which his decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons drew much scrutiny, the beginning of Sanders’ next chapter in the Power 5 already seems to be off to a good start. And, while those eagerly waiting to see what Coach Prime brings to the gridiron will have to wait until next year for the start of the new season, it’s pretty clear his arrival has already incited palpable excitement in Boulder.