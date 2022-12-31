Colorado at Cal: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Colorado looks to stay hot on Saturday evening when it hits the road to take on Cal in a Pac-12 battle. The Buffaloes come into the game winners of five straight and 9-6 on the season. It has been a nice turnaround for a Buffaloes team that started the year just 4-6. Despite the tough start, they were able to upset No. 11 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M. They have shown they can play with some very good teams, but need to show more consistency and are hoping they have found that over the last couple of weeks. Saturday, they hope that continues against a one-win Cal team on Saturday.

