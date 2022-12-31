Colorado at Cal: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Colorado looks to stay hot on Saturday evening when it hits the road to take on Cal in a Pac-12 battle. The Buffaloes come into the game winners of five straight and 9-6 on the season. It has been a nice turnaround for a Buffaloes team that started the year just 4-6. Despite the tough start, they were able to upset No. 11 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M. They have shown they can play with some very good teams, but need to show more consistency and are hoping they have found that over the last couple of weeks. Saturday, they hope that continues against a one-win Cal team on Saturday.

How to Watch Colorado at Cal in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 31, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Cal finally picked up its first win a week and a half ago against UT Arlington, but couldn’t get its second straight win as the Golden Bears lost to Utah on Thursday.

The loss to the Cardinal dropped them to 1-11 on the season and 0-3 in the Pac-12. It has been a rough season for the Golden Bears, but Saturday night they will look to pull off a big upset and get their first win in conference play.

