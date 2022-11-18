Colorado All-South-Central League girls volleyball teams announced
With the 2022 volleyball season wrapping up last week, players selected for All-South-Central League all-conference teams were announced this week.
The teams were selected by coaches in the league based on both performance and effort throughout the season. Pueblo West High School led the way with three selections on the first team, with a Pueblo County player taking home MVP honors.
Here are the Pueblo volleyball players recognized for their outstanding performances in the league:
First Team
- Kenzie King, senior, West
- Grace Helzer, senior, East
- Jenna Sharp, senior, County
- Weynishet Farnworth, sophomore, County
- Raeann Savage, senior, West
- Halee Garcia, senior, Central
- Jamie Suazo, sophomore, West
More:The Helzer effect: Pueblo East’s volleyball team goes as Grace goes
Second Team
- Amanda Reyes, senior, East
- Jenay Dwight, senior, South
- Alisha Frazier, senior, Centennial
- Aubre Baker, junior, County
- Bradie Menegatti, sophomore, West
- Mari Santisteven, senior, Central
- Emily Crites, junior, County
- Trinity Martin, junior, West
Honorable Mention
- Rylee Lambert, freshman, West
- Abby Komaroski, senior, South
- Mickey Root, junior, East
- Isabella Guzman, sophomore, Central
- Kenna Pino, sophomore, Central
- Jodi Enriquez, senior, South
- Eloise Bargewell, Junior, County
- Kyla Ruzich, junior, County
- Shyann Eberle, senior, Centennial
- Haley Valdez, senior, East
- Cheyanne Ortiz, freshman, East
More:Pueblo Central’s Bella Guzman a Dynamo on and off the volleyball court
All-Defensive Team
- Ashley Schlup, senior, West
- Bianca Tapia, sophomore, County
- Nina Cowan, sophomore, East
- Marin Munoz, senior, Central
- Thalia Trujillo, senior, South
- Brielle Baca, senior, Centennial
MVP
Raquel Tapia, senior, County
Libero of the Year
Kacee Garcia, senior, West
Coach of the Year
Cherl Sherwood, County
Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports Reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @chowebacca