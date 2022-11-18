Colorado All-South-Central League girls volleyball teams announced

With the 2022 volleyball season wrapping up last week, players selected for All-South-Central League all-conference teams were announced this week.

The teams were selected by coaches in the league based on both performance and effort throughout the season. Pueblo West High School led the way with three selections on the first team, with a Pueblo County player taking home MVP honors.

Here are the Pueblo volleyball players recognized for their outstanding performances in the league:

First Team

  • Kenzie King, senior, West
  • Grace Helzer, senior, East
  • Jenna Sharp, senior, County
  • Weynishet Farnworth, sophomore, County
  • Raeann Savage, senior, West
  • Halee Garcia, senior, Central
  • Jamie Suazo, sophomore, West

Second Team

Pueblo County's Emily Crites hits a return shot during round one of the Class 4A girls volleyball state Finals against Cheyenne Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
  • Amanda Reyes, senior, East
  • Jenay Dwight, senior, South
  • Alisha Frazier, senior, Centennial
  • Aubre Baker, junior, County
  • Bradie Menegatti, sophomore, West
  • Mari Santisteven, senior, Central
  • Emily Crites, junior, County
  • Trinity Martin, junior, West

Honorable Mention

Pueblo West's Rylee Lambert goes in for a dig during a matchup with Pueblo Central on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
  • Rylee Lambert, freshman, West
  • Abby Komaroski, senior, South
  • Mickey Root, junior, East
  • Isabella Guzman, sophomore, Central
  • Kenna Pino, sophomore, Central
  • Jodi Enriquez, senior, South
  • Eloise Bargewell, Junior, County
  • Kyla Ruzich, junior, County
  • Shyann Eberle, senior, Centennial
  • Haley Valdez, senior, East
  • Cheyanne Ortiz, freshman, East

All-Defensive Team

Nina Cowan (no. 12) of Pueblo East sets to dig out the return from Pueblo County on Oct. 25, 2022, at the Hornets Nest.
  • Ashley Schlup, senior, West
  • Bianca Tapia, sophomore, County
  • Nina Cowan, sophomore, East
  • Marin Munoz, senior, Central
  • Thalia Trujillo, senior, South
  • Brielle Baca, senior, Centennial

MVP

Pueblo County's Jenna Sharp, left, and Raquel Tapia slap hands during round one of the Class 4A girls volleyball state Finals against Cheyenne Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Raquel Tapia, senior, County

Libero of the Year

Pueblo West High School's Kacee Garcia serves the ball during the first round of the Class 5A state girls volleyball tournament against Broomfield on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Kacee Garcia, senior, West

Coach of the Year

Pueblo County Coach Cherl Sherwood, center, speaks to her team during a timeout in round one of the Class 4A girls volleyball state Finals against Cheyenne Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Cherl Sherwood, County

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports Reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @chowebacca

