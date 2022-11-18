Colorado All-South-Central League girls volleyball teams announced

With the 2022 volleyball season wrapping up last week, players selected for All-South-Central League all-conference teams were announced this week.

The teams were selected by coaches in the league based on both performance and effort throughout the season. Pueblo West High School led the way with three selections on the first team, with a Pueblo County player taking home MVP honors.

Here are the Pueblo volleyball players recognized for their outstanding performances in the league:

First Team

Kenzie King, senior, West

Grace Helzer, senior, East

Jenna Sharp, senior, County

Weynishet Farnworth, sophomore, County

Raeann Savage, senior, West

Halee Garcia, senior, Central

Jamie Suazo, sophomore, West

Second Team

Amanda Reyes, senior, East

Jenay Dwight, senior, South

Alisha Frazier, senior, Centennial

Aubre Baker, junior, County

Bradie Menegatti, sophomore, West

Mari Santisteven, senior, Central

Emily Crites, junior, County

Trinity Martin, junior, West

Honorable Mention

Rylee Lambert, freshman, West

Abby Komaroski, senior, South

Mickey Root, junior, East

Isabella Guzman, sophomore, Central

Kenna Pino, sophomore, Central

Jodi Enriquez, senior, South

Eloise Bargewell, Junior, County

Kyla Ruzich, junior, County

Shyann Eberle, senior, Centennial

Haley Valdez, senior, East

Cheyanne Ortiz, freshman, East

All-Defensive Team

Ashley Schlup, senior, West

Bianca Tapia, sophomore, County

Nina Cowan, sophomore, East

Marin Munoz, senior, Central

Thalia Trujillo, senior, South

Brielle Baca, senior, Centennial

MVP

Raquel Tapia, senior, County

Libero of the Year

Kacee Garcia, senior, West

Coach of the Year

Cherl Sherwood, County

