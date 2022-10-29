Color is coming with EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts 2023 – WFTV
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Art and food will burst with color at EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts next year.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts will return Jan. 13 and last until Feb. 20, 2023, Walt Disney World announced Thursday.
The festival will include vibrant new food options.
Read: Passholders file lawsuit against Disney World over park reservation system
There will be 16 Food Studios with art-inspired menus, including two new areas.
Moderne will be near Test Track and Figment’s Inspiration Station will be at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic.
Disney said it will release more details about the treats and drinks next year.
Read: Here’s when ‘Fantasmic!’ Returns at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Over 100 Disney and visiting artists will display their work.
Guests can learn how to draw a Disney character at the Animation Academy and visit the Expressions Section: A Paint-by-Numbers Mural.
Parkgoers can also participate in a Figment scavenger hunt to learn about art around the World Showcase.
Read: New holiday tunes coming to the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at EPCOT
Admission to the festival is included in park admission.
For more events in Central Florida visit our event calendar here.
Watch this video below:
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2022 Cox Media Group