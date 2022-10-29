Color is coming with EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts 2023 – WFTV

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Art and food will burst with color at EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts next year.

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts will return Jan. 13 and last until Feb. 20, 2023, Walt Disney World announced Thursday.

The festival will include vibrant new food options.

There will be 16 Food Studios with art-inspired menus, including two new areas.

Moderne will be near Test Track and Figment’s Inspiration Station will be at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic.

Disney said it will release more details about the treats and drinks next year.

Over 100 Disney and visiting artists will display their work.

Guests can learn how to draw a Disney character at the Animation Academy and visit the Expressions Section: A Paint-by-Numbers Mural.

Parkgoers can also participate in a Figment scavenger hunt to learn about art around the World Showcase.

Admission to the festival is included in park admission.

