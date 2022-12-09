Colonial Valley Conference boys soccer all-stars, 2022

2022 Colonial Valley Conference All-Stars

NOTE: These teams are selected by the Skyland Conference, not NJ.com.

FIRST TEAM

Ronit Rijhwani, Robbinsville, Sr.

James Ferraro, Notre Dame, Sr.

Cade Maglione, Allentown, Jr.

Allen Jarrin, Highstown, Sr.

Anthony Durling, Steinert, Jr.

Austin Warren, Hopewell Valley, Sr.

Aidan Grund, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Jr.

Adrian Ivanov, Robbinsville, Jr.

Ryan Watson, Notre Dame, Jr.

Sean Smith, Robbinsville, Sr.

Chris Turnbull, Hopewell Valley, Jr.

Liam Gardiner, Steinert, Jr.

Nicolas Matese, Princeton, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Alex Szymanik, Hopewell Valley, Jr.

Bora Turker, Robbinsville, Jr.

Chase Bolden, Ewing, Sr.

David Ramos, Hopewell Valley, Jr.

Tom Hooks, Hopewell Valley, Sr.

Pablo Argueta, Notre Dame, Sr.

Emanuel Noyola, Princeton, Sr.

Julian Rameriz, Allentown, Jr.

Erik Carchipulla, Highstown, Sr.

Luigi Barricelli, Notre Dame, So.

Carlton Cummings, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Sr.

Aidan Cutty, Nottingham, Sr.

Nolan O’Grady, Robbinsville, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Aarya Patel, Allentown, Sr.

Nick Genovesi, Ewing, Jr.

Santino Panfili, Hamilton West, Jr.

Jayce Pagano, Allentown, Jr.

Aldo Branham, Hopewell Valley, Sr.

Leo George, Princeton, Sr.

Maddox Hoehne, Lawrence, Sr.

Esteban Caicedo, Hightstown, Sr.

Robbie Yates, Ewing, Jr.

Abraham Salama, Nottingham, Jr.

Felipe Matar Grandi, Princeton, Jr.

Alex Ivanov, Robbinsville, Jr.

Nelson Guerra, Steinert, Sr.

Nick Vernon, Steinert, Jr.

Rory Grace, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Jr.

Daniel Pulido, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Jr.

Gideon Lubin, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, So.

Bryan Blanco, Trenton, Jr.

Jason Romero Silver, Lawrence, Jr.

Joel Montalva, Hightstown, Sr.

Alex Luedeke, Hopewell Valley, Sr.

JP Colter, Notre Dame, Sr.

Will Lynch, Notre Dame, So.

Robert Addo, Nottingham, Jr.

Nana Kofi Appiah, Robbinsville, Sr.

Sylvester Harrison, Trenton, Sr.

Praneel Pothukanuri, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, Sr.

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR: Sean Smith, Robbinsville

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR: Anthony Durling, Steinert

FORWARD OF THE YEAR: James Ferraro, Notre Dame

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: Ronit Rijhwani, Robbinsville

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bryan Fisher, Notre Dame

PALMERE AWARD: Quinn Ferri, West Windsor-Plainsboro South

WELSH AWARD: Jordan Duffy, Allentown

