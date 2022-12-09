Colonels Announce 2023 Beach Volleyball Schedule

Jeff Patton

EKU beach volleyball head coachannounced the Colonels’ 2023 schedule on Friday.

EKU’s schedule is highlighted by a home tournament in March and a home dual against Morehead State in April. The Colonels will also face NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship participant UT Martin in a pair of tournaments.

The season begins with the Grand Sands Tournament on Feb. 25-26 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tournament will feature Liberty, Morehead State, and Austin Peay.

EKU will travel to Springfield, Mo., to face Missouri State, UT Martin, McKendree, and Southwest Baptist on Mar. 3-4 in the Missouri State Tournament. The Colonels then head to Charleston, SC, to face the College of Charleston, Eastern Illinois, Berry, and Catawba on Mar. 11-12 for the College of Charleston Beach Classic.

EKU visits UNC Wilmington for a pair of Duals on Mar. 15 before returning home to host Liberty, Austin Peay, Tusculum, and Ottawa on Mar. 24-25.

It’s Mar. 31-Apr. 2, EKU will travel to the Chattanooga to face the Mocs, Liberty, Carson-Newman, and UT Martin. EKU then hosts Morehead State on Apr. 8.

The Colonels will complete the regular season Apr. 14-15 at the Bears Beach Bash to play Mercer, North Alabama, and UNC Wilmington.

The ASUN conference Champion will be decided Apr. 21-23 in Jacksonville, Fla.