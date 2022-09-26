Colonel Volleyball Takes To The Road For Final Non-Conference Match

The match is scheduled to begin at 6 pm and will air live on ESPN+.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –

Eastern Kentucky will play its final non-conference match of the regular season on Tuesday at Marshall.

The match is scheduled to begin at 6 pm and will air live on ESPN+.

INSIDE THE SERIES

– EKU leads the all-time series 19-10.

– The two teams have split their last four meetings. In the most recent match between the two, the Thundering Herd won 3-0 in Richmond on Sept. 17, 2019.

THE COLONELS

– Eastern Kentucky moved to 9-6 on the season after a sweep of Austin Peay at home on Saturday.

– The Colonels finished with eight service aces against the Governors. Chloe Mason registered five of the eight, including four in a row at the end of the second set and the beginning of the third set. Her first ace of the match was the 100th of her career.

– Outside hitters Molly Michalak and Sarah Mitchell combined for 22 kills and just eight errors in 61 attacks against APSU.

– Michalak is averaging a team-high 2.87 kills per set.

– Freshman Carson Ledford has a team-best 49 blocks for an average of 0.89 per set.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

– Marshall is 6-7 overall this season and 0-2 in the Sun Belt Conference.

– The Thundering Herd have a 3-0 win over ASUN member Bellarmine. Marshall beat Middle Tennessee, 3-2 and beat USC Upstate 3-0, two opponents the Colonels have faced this season as well.

– Senior middle Blocker Lydia Montague leads the team with 57 blocks (1.16 per set) and 15 aces. She is second on the team with 2.49 kills per set while hitting .341 on the season.

– West Virginia transfer Macy McElhaney leads the team with 3.06 kills per set. Fifth-year senior Kaitlyn Gehler has a team-best 4.48 digs per set.