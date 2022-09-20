Colonel Crawford girls win fourth consecutive N10 golf title

BUCYRUS — What Colonel Crawford has accomplished in the last five years as a varsity program is nothing short of remarkable.

In their first season competing in the Northern 10, the Eagles were last in the league with a 2-2 record.

Since then? Dominance.

Monday afternoon at the Golf Club of Bucyrus Colonel Crawford won his fourth consecutive N10 title by firing a 364 — 56 strokes better than runner-up Upper Sandusky. In regular season league play the Eagles have gone 38-2 since their first season.

Liv Gier of Upper Sandusky was the medalist with a tournament-record 79, but it was the consistent scores from Colonel Crawford that powered the Eagles to another title.

Lucy Myers led the way for CC with an 85, Ayla McKibben followed with an 89, Sophie Beck carded a 93, Claire Lehman a 97 and Lexi Rush 99.

Wynford finished second overall despite a third-place (429) finish at the tournament. Jordyn Alspach was medalist runner-up with an 83, Rylee Robinson shot a 102, Kylianna Bennett 119, Melanie Johnson 125 and Emi Schuster’s 155 the drop.

Buckeye Central was sixth in the tournament with a 435 and sixth in the league. Elizabeth Krebs paced the team with a 103, Allison Close fired a 107 as the No. 5, Ryley Kantzer a 112 and Makayla Martin a 113. Brooke Songer’s 123 and Samantha Utz’s 124 the drops.

The postseason begins Tuesday with the Sectional tournament at Valley View Golf Course in Galion. Top three teams and three individuals not on advancing teams move on to districts.