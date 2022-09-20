Colonel Crawford girls win fourth consecutive N10 golf title

Colonel Crawford girls win fourth consecutive N10 golf title

BUCYRUS — What Colonel Crawford has accomplished in the last five years as a varsity program is nothing short of remarkable.

In their first season competing in the Northern 10, the Eagles were last in the league with a 2-2 record.

Since then? Dominance.

Monday afternoon at the Golf Club of Bucyrus Colonel Crawford won his fourth consecutive N10 title by firing a 364 — 56 strokes better than runner-up Upper Sandusky. In regular season league play the Eagles have gone 38-2 since their first season.

Liv Gier of Upper Sandusky was the medalist with a tournament-record 79, but it was the consistent scores from Colonel Crawford that powered the Eagles to another title.

Lucy Myers led the way for CC with an 85, Ayla McKibben followed with an 89, Sophie Beck carded a 93, Claire Lehman a 97 and Lexi Rush 99.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button