Colonel Crawford girls golf leaned on new faces to make state return

NORTH ROBINSON — There has been a different Mindset this season in the Colonel Crawford girls golf program.

After losing three Seniors who helped build the program to what it is today, there were a lot of unknowns as to how their spots would be filled and whether or not it would be this season or next before the Eagles were back competing for league titles and attempting a return to the state tournament.

But those questions were quickly answered with a 190 in the opening nine-hole tournament at Cranberry Hills and a string of scores in the low 180s as league play began. Colonel Crawford defended his Northern 10 title with a 364 at the Golf Club of Bucyrus, making it four in a row for the 5-year-old program.

