Colombo reveals background on first Milan goal: “It’s your turn tonight”

AC Milan loanee Lorenzo Colombo, currently at Lecce, has revealed what it was like to score his first goal for the Rossoneri. He also expressed his love for the club, keen on making a name for himself.

The striker spent last season on loan at SPAL and Milan decided that another loan spell could do him well, this time in Serie A, though. Lecce pounced on the opportunity and the 20-year-old has done well thus far.

He has found the back of the net twice in all comps (seven appearances), including a stunning striker away at Napoli. Speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via MilanPress), Colombo spoke about Milan and his first goal for the club.

“Milan has always been my home, I did the whole process up to the first team. Milan raised me as a player and as a person, and I still feel the club is a part of me.

“My first goal? I remember it well, it was my debut as a starter at Milan. We were in the period of Covid and Ibrahimovic tested positive on the morning of the match. We were training set-pieces at Milanello, the news arrives from Ibra, Pioli comes to me and says ‘look, it’s your turn tonight’. Luckily I answered well,” they stated.

Milan agreed to include a buy-out option in Colombo’s loan deal, but there is also a buy-back clause, which the Rossoneri are expected to make use of. Hopefully, he will continue to grow at Lecce and show his qualities.