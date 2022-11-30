Colombian soccer player, Andres Balanta, dies in Argentina after collapsing during Atletico Tucuman training

COlombian midfielder Andres Balantawho had been playing for Argentina’s Atlético Tucuman for a few months, passed away on Tuesday after collapsing during training, the club announced.

“Atlético Tucuman regrets to confirm the death of Colombian footballer Andres Balanta. With deep respect we embrace and accompany his family and friends at this time,” the club posted on its official Twitter account.

According to close sources, the 22-year-old footballer died on arrival at the hospital in San Miguel de Tucuman (northwest Argentina), after resuscitation maneuvers and defibrillator work for more than 40 minutes were unsuccessful.

As soon as the news broke, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) published a message of condolences on its social media accounts.

“#ProfoundPain The Argentine Football Association mourns the passing of Andres Balanta, Atlético Tucuman player. We send our condolences to his entire family,” read the message posted on the AFA’s official Twitter account.

Local newspaper La Gaceta recalled that the player had already suffered a fainting spell while playing for the Colombian club Deportivo Cali in 2019, although at that time none of the tests they underwent showed abnormal results.

The player, born on January 18, 2000, joined Atlético Tucuman in June 2022 after a short spell with Deportivo Califrom his hometown.

The team led had started the preseason on Monday.

In light of the high temperatures being recorded these days in that area of ​​the country, Atlético Tucuman announced that “the practices were scheduled at different times” and that “good hydration is essential”.