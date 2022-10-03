Colombian literature takes center stage at Liber Book Fair in Spain

Colombia will be the guest of honor at the Liber 2022 International Book Fair, which will celebrate this year’s 40th edition between October 5 and 7 at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Vía venue.

This book internationalization event, which expects 7,000 professionals to attend, will bring together 300 exhibitors from 12 countries and will facilitate business meetings between agents and publishers from more than 60 countries, including Poland, Italy, Colombia, USA, Germany, Kuwait and Iran.

As a special guest, Colombia will present its most recent literature. The country delegation will have a central stand where 81 publishing houses will be represented and will present a sample of their catalog of themes, styles and new names of their most recent literature.

With its participation in Liberthe South American country seeks to identify export opportunities through business meetings, present actions aimed at stimulating the marketing, translation and promotion of books by Colombian Publishers and authors abroad, such as the “Reading Colombia” program, and share knowledge about the Dynamics of the Colombian Publishing market. To this end, it has prepared several sessions that have been incorporated into Liber’s Professional Conferences program.

The 30 titles that make up the catalog of the “Reading Colombia” 2022 call will also be available at the Liber stand. It includes works by authors such as Andrea Mejía, Jorge Orlando Melo, Miguel Mendoza Luna, Carolina Sanín, Simón Posada, Gilmer Mesa and Darío Jaramillo Agudelo, among others.

There will also be space for culture. The Embassy of Colombia in Spain, in Collaboration with the Colombian Book Chamber and Casa América Catalunya, proposes two activities open to the public on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the awarding of the Nobel Prize for Literature to Gabriel García Márquez, in the Barcelona Library that bears his name. These are a concert-reading on October 5, in which authorities and personalities from the world of Publishing and culture will read excerpts from the author’s works, interspersed with musical pieces performed by students of the Conservatory of Music of the Liceo de Barcelona; and the literary contest “El Coronel sí tiene quien le escriba”, encouraging Readers of Gabo to write a letter to the mythical character of the Garciamarquian Novel.

“The internationalization of our literature passes unavoidably through Spain, whose Publishing industry has a strong foreign projection that has traditionally contributed to give visibility to our authors,” indicates the executive president of the Colombian Book Chamber (CCL), Emiro Aristizábal, who also Highlights that “Colombian Publishing production is consolidating and growing gradually year after year, while the country has a very solid network of independent and chain bookstores,” In 2021, 20,365 new titles were published, according to data from the CCL and the ISBN Agency in Colombia.

Special attention will be paid to the Bogotá Book Fair FilBo, the Colombian book and reading promotion event with the greatest international recognition and a gateway to other Latin American markets. Spain will be FilBo’s guest of honor in 2025.

On the other hand, exports from the Colombian publishing sector reached 54,802 million pesos (about 12 million euros) in 2021 with an increase of almost 62% over the previous year. Meanwhile, sales in the domestic market totaled 670,442 million pesos (about 154 million euros), according to the CCL.

A promising industry

During the Liber 22 edition, 130 speakers will analyze the trends and challenges of the sector. Issues such as the marketing and promotion of books, digitalization, eco-publishing and Sustainability will be addressed.

Taking into account that last year exports of the Spanish book sector fell slightly by 0.7% as a result of international restrictions due to Covid-19, Liver 2022 has proposed to “reverse” the situation.

The organizers estimate that a “good” edition of the fair can generate between 100 and 110 million dollars (at the current dollar-euro exchange rate) in book exports. “Liber22 represents a third of the sector’s total exports,” said the executive director of the Spanish Publishers’ Federation (FGEE), Antonio María Ávila, at a press conference prior to the fair’s inauguration.

On the occasion of the fair, the Liber Awards will be presented in recognition of the career and work carried out by various people and entities linked to the world of books.

Thus, the author Pere Gimferrer will be honored for his work as a publisher, the Writer Soledad Puértolas, the director Benito Zambrano and the producers of the film ‘Pan de Limón con semillas de amapola’ and the journalist Ignacio Elguero for his work at the head of Radio Nacional de España (RNE).

The list of award winners is completed by the Ramon Llull Bookstore in Valencia and the Historical Library of the IES Isabel La Católica Secondary School in Madrid.