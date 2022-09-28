Colombia erases 2-goal deficit to defeat Mexico in World Cup tuneup friendly

Colombia erased a 2-0 deficit at halftime and defeated Mexico 3-2 in an end-to-end match in Northern California on Tuesday. A strong first 45 minutes from Mexico became an afterthought after mere minutes in the second half.

Alexis Vega gave Mexico the lead from the penalty spot in the sixth minute and El Tri doubled their lead in the 29th minute when left fullback Gerardo Arteaga latched onto Erick Gutierrez’s through ball and finished calmly to cap an impressive spell of play by Tata Martino’s men.

Mexico’s first half featured well-coordinated pressing, effective positional play and a collective intensity that completely engulfed Colombia across the pitch. But Mexico’s cohesive play was nullified by a reinvigorated Colombia side. The second half added additional doubt about Mexico’s ability to compete at a high level for 90 minutes. The bright spots for Mexico in the first half were promising.

Veteran midfielder Andres Guardado gave El Tri the balance they needed in a match that was going to be won in the midfield. Structurally, Mexico were well-organized across their lines, with central defenders Hector Moreno and Nestor Araujo looking like the preferred center back pairing for the World Cup.