Collins Volleyball On The Cusp Of A Playoff Spot

THE KLEIN COLLINS TIGERS HAVE THE FIREPOWER TO CAPTURE A PLAYOFF SPOT IN 2022.

Coach Kasey Price’s squad had an 18-27 overall record last year and didn’t qualify for the postseason in 2021; however, there is a bright side. The Tigers were young last season and some of their players in the most important roles earned valuable varsity experience. They will be much-improved, and not as intimidated hitting the court in the fall.

“This season is one that I have been most excited for because of the number of kids that are returning and everyone in the program being accustomed to my coaching style and expectations,” Price said. “The Seniors this season have created goals to get Klein Collins above where they have been in past years, and I cannot express the amount of leadership that was already being shown in the summer.”

For starters, first team, all-district setter Anna Blaine enters her junior year after running the offense as an underclassman. To be expected, she made some mistakes, but her upside is tremendous.

“It was a hard role to take on as a younger player,” Blaine said. “The team helped me figure it out, and that should make us so much more successful this season.”

The 6-foot setter will be a college prospect and her best volleyball is in front of her, which is good news for Klein Collins.

Second teamer McKenna Ferris returns on the outside and was asked about the Tigers’ 2022 expectations. “Win, win, win and win,” she said. “Our connection as a team really grew this offseason. I think it will show on the court and translate into wins for us. Chemistry is so important.”

Kristina Cote will provide scoring on the outside to compliment Ferris, while second teamer Ariana Goode will hold down the middle-blocker position.

The defense should be a strength for the Tigers with Keely-Ann Shelnutt, Cali Carter and Olivia Murillo back in the huddle. Ashlynn Hollis will also play a bigger role this season.

“We are going to be sound on defense,” Murillo, a second-team, all-district selection, said. “We will have good movement and will do every thing we can to stop our opponents putting the ball down on us.”

Klein Collins needs to focus on knocking off Tomball, Tomball Memorial and Klein Oak to reach their goal of the playoffs. They have the talent to do it.