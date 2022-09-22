Collins, Guest, Oldham County win Region Six titles

Local golf results. [GANNETT FILE]

Collins High School junior Sam Guest won a one-hole playoff with Ballard senior Micah Bertram to capture the individual championship at Wednesday’s Region Six golf tournament at Nevel Meade Golf Course in Prospect.

Guest and Bertram both shot 5-under-par 67s to force the playoff. Oldham County’s Tyler Wirth was third with a 68, and South Oldham’s Griffin Barke and St. Xavier’s Abe Williams tied for fourth at 69.

The team race also was decided by a playoff after Oldham County, South Oldham and St. Xavier tied with identical scores of 5-over 293. Oldham County won the playoff and South Oldham claimed the runner-up spot to clinch berths in next week’s first round of the state tournament.

