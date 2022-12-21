Collino excited to join the NCMC volleyball program next season

CHEBOYGAN – When you’re at the top of your game, you probably never want to stop playing.

For Cheboygan High School senior volleyball player Mya Collino, she was at her absolute best during her final season with the program this past fall.

But while Collino’s high school volleyball career came to a close in November, she’s not quite done playing just yet.

Collino, one of Cheboygan’s top stars on the court during the 2022 campaign, will continue her volleyball career when she joins the North Central Michigan College Women’s volleyball team next season.

“I was really excited and I honestly didn’t think I made it, but working with Coach Shannon (Flippin), the Coach said he was looking at me for the position, so I was really excited,” said Collino, who earned a spot on the team during a tryout back in November. “I just wanted to continue my career in volleyball.”

