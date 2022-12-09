Collin Haugh’s 41-point effort leads Dana Hills basketball past San Juan Hills – Orange County Register

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO — Dana Hills sophomore Collin Haugh tied his own school record with 41 points in an 86-60 win over San Juan Hills in the San Juan Invitational Thursday at San Juan Hills High.

Haugh broke the previous school record in the team’s season-opener by scoring 41 points in a win over Calvary Chapel.

He had 18 points in the first half and didn’t miss a shot, and he finished his night with an 18-point fourth quarter.

“I was feeling pretty good,” Haugh said. “Everything was working.”

San Juan Hills point guard Rylan Kies shoots a layup during a game against Dana Hills in the San Juan Invitational tournament on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

San Juan Hills point guard Nathan Brosch shoots a reverse layup during a game against Dana Hills in the San Juan Invitational tournament on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

Dana Hills’ Collin Haugh, left, and San Juan Hills’ Weston Port battle for a loose ball on the court during a San Juan Invitational game between the two teams on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

Dana Hills shooting guard Dennis Powers shoots a floater over two San Juan Hills Defenders during an 86-60 win in the San Juan Invitational tournament on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

San Juan Hills power forward Mason Hodges shoots a jump shot during a tournament game against Dana Hills on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

Dana Hills shooting guard Cole Davison shoots a jump shot over two San Juan Hills Defenders during an 86-60 win in the San Juan Invitational tournament on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

San Juan Hills point guard Rylan Kies shoots a layup during a game against Dana Hills in the San Juan Invitational tournament on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

San Juan Hills point guard Rylan Kies brings the ball up the court during a tournament loss to Dana Hills on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

San Juan Hills head basketball Coach Jason Efstathiou instructs his players during a timeout while playing against Dana Hills in a tournament game on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

Dana Hills head basketball Coach Tom Desiano instructs his players during a timeout while playing against San Juan Hills on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

Dana Hills point guard Collin Haugh shoots a mid-range jump shot during an 86-60 win over San Juan Hills in the San Juan Invitational tournament on Thursday December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

San Juan Hills head basketball Coach Jason Efstathiou shouts instructions at his players during a tournament game against Dana Hills on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

“This year we took the reins off of him and he’s showing he can be one of the best players in the county,” Dana Hills Coach Tom Desiano said. “He plays with such a high-degree of confidence and add that with skill and he’s a tough player.”

Dana Hills (7-3) snapped its eight-game losing streak against San Juan Hills. The two teams were in the Sea View League together the past two seasons and the Stallions beat the Dolphins earlier this season in the Santa Ana Luis Macias Tournament.

“Being able to play them the second time, we were more comfortable with what they do,” Desiano said. “We did just enough to keep them at bay and then we hit some shots and were able to separate a bit in the fourth quarter.”

San Juan Hills (7-4) won the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A Championship last season, its first title in school history. This season the Stallions have moved up to the South Coast League after winning two consecutive Sea View League championships.

The Stallions lost their top nine scorers from last season. They won their first game of the San Juan Invitational against Godinez on Tuesday.

San Juan Hills had a lead at the end of the first quarter but trailed by five points at halftime. Rylan Kies scored 10 of his team-high 20 points in the first quarter for the Stallions.

Dennis Powers made two big 3-point shots in the second quarter to give the Dolphins the lead.

San Juan Hills used its size advantage to keep the game close in the third quarter. Football standout Weston Port had four points with a block and Mason Hodges had six rebounds in the quarter. Hodges, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Stallions.

Dana Hills pulled away in the fourth quarter thanks to Haugh, who made two 3-pointers and 10 free throws in the final period.

Powers finished with 14 points for the Dolphins and made four 3-pointers. Cole Davison had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Nathan Brosch scored 13 points for San Juan Hills.

Dana Hills will play Godinez Saturday in its last game of the San Juan Invitational at Capistrano Valley Christian High.

San Juan Hills will host El Toro in the San Juan Invitational Saturday.

Stallions Coach Jason Efstathiou will attempt to get his 100th win as a head coach Saturday.