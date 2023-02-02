Collin County’s growing soccer Talent leading to some of the area’s most heated district Races

Flower Mound girls soccer Coach Misail Tsapos has watched the area’s Talent Concentrate throughout his career.

When he moved to the Metroplex in 1989 and got his first coaching job at Mansfield High School in 1990, many of today’s powers in Frisco and the northern Suburbs didn’t exist. But over the last three decades, the Talent that once existed south of the city has traveled northward.

“A lot of the younger parents at the time came up north,” Tsapos said. “Then, a lot of the Clubs were developed up here, starting with FC Dallas. So the growth of soccer is in the northern part of DFW.”

Frisco Lone Star boys Coach Clinton Hollingworth witnessed something similar. He used to Coach in Carrollton and saw a Stronger Talent pool closer to Dallas’ center, but as he’s moved north to Frisco, so have many of the area’s best.

This northward movement of Talent has led to the saturation of a few districts with the area and state’s best programs. In The Dallas Morning News’ latest top 10 rankings, seven of the top 10 6A girls teams and eight of the top 6A boys teams come from just three of the area’s districts. In MaxPreps’ state rankings, seven of the top 10 6A girls teams are from three districts while three of the top five boys programs all come from District 6-6A.

These Powerhouse pools lead to some of the most heated district races in UIL athletics, as the area’s top teams have to go head-to-head just to make the Playoffs and pick each other off in the tournament’s early rounds.

“We joked about it a few years ago,” Hollingworth said. “Our 10th place team could have probably won a district around us.”

The growing club system

FILE — Flower Mound head Coach Misail Tsapos at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney on April 9, 2021. (Steve Hamm)

The northward Migration of Talent isn’t unique to high school soccer. But the growth of the club system is.

As Frisco and Plano grew, many of the area’s top club programs set their roots there as well. From FC Dallas to Solar and Sting, these highly competitive Clubs not only attracted players from in-state, but those outside of Texas.

Club soccer costs money. Families in the more affluent northern suburbs have been the ones willing to pay for it.

“The higher socioeconomic status where parents can afford to have their kids play club soccer is up north, so that’s why it developed a lot faster,” Tsapos said.

But especially in the boys game — where top club players likely aren’t competing for local high schools — the club system’s connections to high school soccer success may not be as obvious. Hollingworth, whose school is a hub for FC Dallas’ Academy, said his program has benefited mainly from siblings and other relatives moving to Frisco alongside those joining the club.

Left with an abundance of talent, the Collin County schools are set up for success. But so are their neighbors.

“If you are not mature enough and don’t dictate the tempo and the style of play to make them play like you, then you might not win that game,” Tsapos said. “In some other districts, you just have to show up sometimes, and that’s all it takes.”

Frisco Wakeland’s Micah Kelley (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Humble Kingwood Park during their UIL 5A boys State Championship soccer game at Birkelbach Field on April 17, 2021 in Georgetown, Texas. (Thao Nguyen / Contributor)

A marathon, not a Sprint

Prosper Rock Hill got a warm welcome to Class 6A. Heading into district play with just one loss, the Rock Hill girls established themselves as a leader in the area. But with state title contenders Prosper and Allen as two of its first district matches, it was humbled quickly.

“You make a mistake and those teams make you pay,” Rock Hill Coach Manuel Cordova said.

Rock Hill’s district, 5-6A, Neighbors 4-6A with area No. 1 Southlake Carroll and Keller as well as 6-6A, which features state-ranked Flower Mound, Flower Mound Marcus and Hebron. Rock Hill knows it’ll be a battle to earn the third or fourth spot in its district, let alone advance out of the region if it does reach the playoffs.

Class 5A in both the boys and girls games also has its fair share of heated district races. For the girls, District 7-5A features reigning state finalist Grapevine, 5A newcomer Argyle and undefeated Birdville. And in District 9-5A, which features many of the top Frisco ISD programs for both the boys and the girls, the race to the finish is among the toughest in the state.

For the boys, Frisco, Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Reedy and Lone Star are the top contenders to come away with the 9-5A title. When facing such demanding Talent week in and week out, the district Slate shakes out to be a marathon, not a sprint.

“A lot of our job isn’t necessarily training,” Hollingworth said. “It’s conserving.”

Even though many of the area’s most competitive districts have a few teams clearly ahead of the rest, Prosper boys Coach Bryan Thompson said that’s what makes being a frontrunner so difficult.

“All the coaches in the district know each other,” he said. “Even if you said, ‘Okay, well, this team is down this year,’ you can’t assume that they haven’t done their homework and that they wouldn’t be competitive.”

In the long run

FILE — Grapevine head Coach Steve McBride during a Class 5A girls soccer semifinal in Georgetown, Thursday, Apr., 14, 2022. (Stephen Spillman / Special Contributor)

Playing in such a stacked district has its advantages and disadvantages. At this point in the season, coaches aren’t quite sure whether it’ll be a positive or a negative.

“Not having any game in your district that allows you to take a breath can also be detrimental because you just get beat up,” Lewisville boys Coach Brandon McCallum said.

“But if you’re in a situation where you’re up 3-0 in the first half and you don’t want to run up the score, I think that’s detrimental because maybe they’re not fit for the Playoffs where they need to play 80 minutes.”

All the coaches agreed Emerging victorious from such competitive districts, or from the regional tournament, comes down to a lot of luck — especially knowing who they’re going to square off against in the first round.

“We start the season and communicate with the girls that every single game in district matters because one-seed versus a two-seed is a huge difference,” Allen girls Coach Kelly Thompson said.

But given the preparation they’re getting over the next two months, they hope they’ll be ready if that opportunity does come.

“Trying to still figure ourselves out in late March, early April, that’s a scary thing,” Grapevine girls Coach Steve McBride said. “So the fact that we’re having to go through it now, take our bumps and grow — I think it’s only going to lend itself positively for us as we move forward.”

