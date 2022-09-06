Colleges with most NFL players Entering 2022 season

By now you’ve likely already had your Fantasy football draft and are set for the NFL to kick-off on Thursday night as the Defending Champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. Both teams feature former college stars on both sides of the field and with the season starting I thought it’d be a good time to look up just which Colleges have the most NFL Talent Entering the 2022 season.

You can probably guess a few of the Colleges that produced the most current NFL Talent, but where a couple powerhouses rank may surprise you.

For example, would you think that Clemson wouldn’t make the top 10? Or that UCLA has more current NFL players than each of Texas A&M, USC, Florida State, Miami, or Oregon?

Here are the top south Caro 40 programs in terms of current NFL talent.

Research courtesy of SpoTrac.com

T-36: Utah



Jaylon Johnson – Chicago Bears – Mike Dinovo – USA TODAY Sports

T-36. Utah: 16

T-36: Arkansas



Trey Flowers of the Miami Dolphins – Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK

T-36. Arkansas: 16th

T-36: Temple



Tyler Matakevich of the Buffalo Bills – Democrat and Chronicle

Temple: 16

T-36: Pitt



Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams – Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports

T-36. Pitt: 16

T-36: Boston College



Matt Ryan – Indianapolis Colts – Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

T-36. Boston College: 16

T-32: Nebraska



Lavonte David of the Bucs – Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

T-32. Nebraska: 18th

T-32: Cincinnati



Travis Kielce of the Kansas City Chiefs – USA TODAY NETWORKS

T-32. Cincinnati: 18

T-32: North Carolina State



Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos – Ron Chenoy – USA TODAY Sports

T-32. North Carolina State: 18th

T-32: North Carolina



Robert Quinn of the Chicago Bears – Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

T-32. North Carolina: 18

T-27: Oklahoma State



Tre Flowers of the Cincinnati Bengals – Albert Cesare – USA TODAY Sports

T-27. Oklahoma State: 19th

T-27: Missouri



Chase Daniel of the Los Angeles Chargers – Stephen Lew – USA TODAY Sports

T-27. Missouri: 19

T-27: Kentucky



Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers – Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

T-27. Kentucky: 19

T-27: TCU



Andy Dalton of the New Orleans Saints – Jeff Hanisch – USA TODAY Sports

T-27. TCU: 19

T-27: Cal



Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers – Syndication USA TODAY

T-27. Cal: 19

26: Oregon



Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers – Orlando Ramirez – USA TODAY Sports

26. Oregon: 20

T-23. Florida State



Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers – Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

T-23. Florida State: 21st

T-23. Miami



Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders – Stephen R. Sylvanie – USA TODAY Sports

T-23. Miami: 21

T-23: Ole Miss



DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks – Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

T-23. Ole Miss: 21

T-21: Virginia Tech



Tremaine Edmunds of the Buffalo Bills – USA TODAY NETWORK

T-21. Virginia Tech: 22nd

T-21: Tennessee



Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons – Rich Barnes – USA TODAY Sports

T-21. Tennessee: 22nd

20: U.S.C



Juju Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs – Denny Medley – USA TODAY Sports

20. USC: 23

19: Stanford



Zach Ertz of the Arizona Cardinals – Joe Camporeale – USA TODAY Sports

19. Stanford: 24

T-17: South Carolina



Jadeveon Clowney of the Cleveland Browns – Philip G. Pavely – USA TODAY Sports

T-17. South Carolina: 25th

T-17: Texas A&M



Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – USA TODAY NETWORK

T-17. Texas A&M: 25th

16: Auburn



Derrick Brown of the Carolina Panthers – Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

16. Auburn: 26

15: UCLA



Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders – Scott Galvin – USA TODAY Sports

15. UCLA: 27

14: Texas



Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens – Joe Camporeale – USA TODAY Sports

14. Texas: 28

T-12: Washington



Vita Vea of ​​the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jason Getz – USA TODAY Sports

T-12. Washington: 29

T-12: Wisconsin



Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts – The Indianapolis Star

T-12. Wisconsin: 29

11: Clemson



Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars – Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

11. Clemson: 32

T-9: Iowa



TJ Hockenson of the Detroit Lions-David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

T-9. Iowa: 33rd

T-9: Florida



Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

T-9. Florida: 33rd

8: Penn State



Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys – Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

8. Penn State: 36

7: Michigan



Tom Brady, perhaps you’ve heard of him. He now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

7. Michigan: 38

6: Notre Dame



Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers – Charles LeClaire – USA TODAY Sports

6. Notre Dame: 39

5: Oklahoma



Baker Mayfield of the Carolina Panthers – Geoff Burke – USA TODAY Sports

5. Oklahoma: 40

4: Georgia



Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams – Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

4. Georgia: 48

3. Ohio State



Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears – Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

3. Ohio State: 56

2: LSU



Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals – USA TODAY NETWORK

2. LSU: 57

1: Alabama



DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles – Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama: 65