Colleges with most NFL players Entering 2022 season
By now you’ve likely already had your Fantasy football draft and are set for the NFL to kick-off on Thursday night as the Defending Champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. Both teams feature former college stars on both sides of the field and with the season starting I thought it’d be a good time to look up just which Colleges have the most NFL Talent Entering the 2022 season.
You can probably guess a few of the Colleges that produced the most current NFL Talent, but where a couple powerhouses rank may surprise you.
For example, would you think that Clemson wouldn’t make the top 10? Or that UCLA has more current NFL players than each of Texas A&M, USC, Florida State, Miami, or Oregon?
Here are the top south Caro 40 programs in terms of current NFL talent.
Research courtesy of SpoTrac.com
T-36: Utah
Jaylon Johnson – Chicago Bears – Mike Dinovo – USA TODAY Sports
T-36. Utah: 16
T-36: Arkansas
Trey Flowers of the Miami Dolphins – Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK
T-36. Arkansas: 16th
T-36: Temple
Tyler Matakevich of the Buffalo Bills – Democrat and Chronicle
Temple: 16
T-36: Pitt
Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams – Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports
T-36. Pitt: 16
T-36: Boston College
Matt Ryan – Indianapolis Colts – Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
T-36. Boston College: 16
T-32: Nebraska
Lavonte David of the Bucs – Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
T-32. Nebraska: 18th
T-32: Cincinnati
Travis Kielce of the Kansas City Chiefs – USA TODAY NETWORKS
T-32. Cincinnati: 18
T-32: North Carolina State
Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos – Ron Chenoy – USA TODAY Sports
T-32. North Carolina State: 18th
T-32: North Carolina
Robert Quinn of the Chicago Bears – Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
T-32. North Carolina: 18
T-27: Oklahoma State
Tre Flowers of the Cincinnati Bengals – Albert Cesare – USA TODAY Sports
T-27. Oklahoma State: 19th
T-27: Missouri
Chase Daniel of the Los Angeles Chargers – Stephen Lew – USA TODAY Sports
T-27. Missouri: 19
T-27: Kentucky
Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers – Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
T-27. Kentucky: 19
T-27: TCU
Andy Dalton of the New Orleans Saints – Jeff Hanisch – USA TODAY Sports
T-27. TCU: 19
T-27: Cal
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers – Syndication USA TODAY
T-27. Cal: 19
26: Oregon
Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers – Orlando Ramirez – USA TODAY Sports
26. Oregon: 20
T-23. Florida State
Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers – Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
T-23. Florida State: 21st
T-23. Miami
Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders – Stephen R. Sylvanie – USA TODAY Sports
T-23. Miami: 21
T-23: Ole Miss
DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks – Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports
T-23. Ole Miss: 21
T-21: Virginia Tech
Tremaine Edmunds of the Buffalo Bills – USA TODAY NETWORK
T-21. Virginia Tech: 22nd
T-21: Tennessee
Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons – Rich Barnes – USA TODAY Sports
T-21. Tennessee: 22nd
20: U.S.C
Juju Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs – Denny Medley – USA TODAY Sports
20. USC: 23
19: Stanford
Zach Ertz of the Arizona Cardinals – Joe Camporeale – USA TODAY Sports
19. Stanford: 24
T-17: South Carolina
Jadeveon Clowney of the Cleveland Browns – Philip G. Pavely – USA TODAY Sports
T-17. South Carolina: 25th
T-17: Texas A&M
Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – USA TODAY NETWORK
T-17. Texas A&M: 25th
16: Auburn
Derrick Brown of the Carolina Panthers – Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports
16. Auburn: 26
15: UCLA
Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders – Scott Galvin – USA TODAY Sports
15. UCLA: 27
14: Texas
Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens – Joe Camporeale – USA TODAY Sports
14. Texas: 28
T-12: Washington
Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jason Getz – USA TODAY Sports
T-12. Washington: 29
T-12: Wisconsin
Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts – The Indianapolis Star
T-12. Wisconsin: 29
11: Clemson
Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars – Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
11. Clemson: 32
T-9: Iowa
TJ Hockenson of the Detroit Lions-David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
T-9. Iowa: 33rd
T-9: Florida
Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
T-9. Florida: 33rd
8: Penn State
Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys – Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
8. Penn State: 36
7: Michigan
Tom Brady, perhaps you’ve heard of him. He now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
7. Michigan: 38
6: Notre Dame
Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers – Charles LeClaire – USA TODAY Sports
6. Notre Dame: 39
5: Oklahoma
Baker Mayfield of the Carolina Panthers – Geoff Burke – USA TODAY Sports
5. Oklahoma: 40
4: Georgia
Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams – Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports
4. Georgia: 48
3. Ohio State
Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears – Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
3. Ohio State: 56
2: LSU
Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals – USA TODAY NETWORK
2. LSU: 57
1: Alabama
DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles – Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama: 65
.