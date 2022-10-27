College Women’s soccer: Caitlyn Lowery leads Florida Southern to historic regular season

Caitlyn Lowery took it upon herself to get better in scoring situations after Florida Southern Women’s soccer finished the year 5-9-2 in 2021.

The Graduate forward scored a team-high seven goals last year, including three games in which she racked up two goals. But the team culminated the year below .500 for the third straight season.

And to the Punta Gorda native, that just wasn’t good enough.

“I think over the summer I just wanted to improve my ability to finish goals,” Lowery said. “I think we had opportunities last season, but we just weren’t able to capitalize like we are this year.”

This year, Lowery added 10 goals — tied for fifth in a single season in program history and the best since 2010 — and more importantly the Moccasins won the Sunshine State Conference regular season last week, which is the first regular-season title in program history .

