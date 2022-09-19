College volleyball: Western Tech handles Ridgewater, 3-1 – West Central Tribune

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater Warriors dropped their third consecutive match, losing 3-1 against Western Technical College in a Minnesota College Athletic Conference volleyball match on Saturday.

“We continue to put in work on and off the court to gain connections,” Warriors head Coach Amanda Bohlsen said. “The team fought hard for every point.”

Sophomore right-side hitter Harley Kunstleben and freshman outside hitter Macy Schenk paced Ridgewater’s offense. Both tallied seven kills.

Four Warriors recorded at least 10 digs. Sophomore libero Tayler Schmidt led with 36.

Ridgewater Returns to action at 6:30 pm Wednesday against Minnesota West Community and Technical College.

Western Tech 3, Ridgewater 1

Western Tech (3-4) 25 25 19 25

Ridgewater (2-7) 21 16 25 19

Western Tech

Stats unavailable

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Elizabeth Koenen 3, Gabby Randt 1, Harley Kunstleben 1, Tayler Schmidt 1, Macy Schenk 1 … Set assists: Olivia Naatjes 31, Yansi Flores 7, Koenen 2, Hallye Foster 1, Randt 1… Hitting (kills): Kunstleben 7, Schenk 7, Flores 6, Jenna Kunerth 5, Adelia Pierson 5, Randt 5, Koenen 3, Foster 2, Morgan Hoffmann 2, Naatjes 1 … Blocking (aces): Randt 2, Naatjes 2, Kunstleben 2, Flores 1, Foster 1 … Digs (5 or more): Schmidt 36, Kunstleben 14, Koenen 10, Naatjes 10, Cailin Yoose 8, Kunerth 6