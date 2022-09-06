College Volleyball: Warriors’ Fundamentals hoping to bring success – West Central Tribune

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater Warriors’ volleyball team has been having not-so-fun practices as it gears up for its second season under head Coach Amanda Bohlsen.

Bohlsen has heavily pushed her team in practice to focus on the fundamentals of the game.

The Warriors will look to bring their Fundamentals to show when their 2022 MCAC South season begins at 6:30 pm Wednesday against St. Cloud Technical and Community College in St. Cloud.

“St. Cloud is historically incredible,” Bohlsen said. “They play a lot like us — fast paced and very calm. … Fundamentals are going to be key for our success.”

Bohlsen recruited 11 freshmen in her first true recruiting season as head coach, including five players from MACCRAY.

Many of her recruits are local athletes she has coached previously.

“We had a very, very successful recruiting season,” Bohlsen said. “Comfortable is a good way to put it. Humbling is also a good way to put it — just in the fact that they’re even willing to come play on my court again. … It’s a bond I have not ever had with a team.”

A leader among the strong freshmen recruiting class is the “dynamic” Gabby Randt, a right-side hitter and middle blocker from MACCRAY.

Yansi Flores, a 2021 West Central Tribune All-Area Volleyball team Honorable mention from YME, also joins the Warriors this season alongside Willmar High School Graduate and middle hitter Abigail Samuelson.

Flores and Olivia Naatjes will serve as the team’s two setters. Both will also play at the middle hitting/blocking position as well.

“That’s the fun part about this year is we don’t have any true setters,” Bohlsen said. “We didn’t get a true setter from our recruitment.”

Returnees libero Tayler Schmidt, outside hitter Adelia Pierson and right-side hitter Harley Kunstleben will serve as the team’s three captains this season.

Schmidt Returns with a strong list of honors from the 2021 season. She was a member of the MCAC Elite team and the MCAC South All-Division team, ranking 13th in digs per set and 24th in digs in NJCAA division three volleyball.

Ridgewater volleyball Coach Amanda Bohlsen takes pride in being a ‘different coach’ and allowing discussions with her players during practices and in matches. West Central Tribune File Photo

“The leadership that all three of them have shown — it blows my Assistant and I away on a daily basis,” Bohlsen said. “They have stepped into roles where they command respect, creating bonds with each of the new players.”

The Warriors traveled near the Twin Cities in the last weekend of August to compete in the Anoka-Ramsey Crossover Tournament, where they went 1-3, to help them prepare for the 2022 MCAC season.

Ridgewater lost its first three matches, all sweeps, before defeating Alexandria Technical and Community College in its final match of the weekend in four sets.

“I will forever go to a crossover tournament. It is really important to show the newer class what we’re facing for when we step on the court against St. Cloud,” Bohlsen said. “I feel a lot more comfortable coming into Tomorrow after having that experience.”

Behind their massive freshman class, the Warriors will look to improve upon their 10-11 record from 2021 in hopes of making a splash into the postseason.

“I’ve never in 10 years been able to lead into a season like I am this year, especially at this level with the full trust I have in every single player. It is not lost on me how special that is,” Bohlsen said . “We’re excited to give a good show at each game.”