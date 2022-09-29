College Volleyball: Rochester sweeps Ridgewater again – West Central Tribune

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater College volleyball team took another crack at Rochester Community and Technical College after losing to the Yellowjackets on Saturday.

This time, it was in the Warriors’ home gym instead of in Rochester.

The result was the same. RCTC beat Ridgewater in three sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12.

The Warriors also lost to the Yellowjackets in three sets Saturday.

“We continue to struggle with consistency and connection on the court,” Ridgewater head Coach Amanda Bohlsen said. “The team knows adjustments need to be made and we are working every day to ensure we leave the gym 2% better.”

Against RCTC, Yansi Flores led the Warriors with four kills. The freshman from Yellow Medicine East High School also had a service ace, a block and five digs. Olivia Naatjes contributed 11 set assists and 11 digs for Ridgewater. She’s a freshman from MACCRAY.

Ridgewater’s next match is against Riverland Community College at noon Saturday in Austin.

RCTC (13-5) 25 25 25

Ridgewater (2-11) 11 11 12

RCTC

Stats not available

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Yansi Flores 1, Gabby Randt 1, Harley Kunstleben 1 … Set assists: Olivia Naatjes 11, Flores 5, Adelia Pierson 1, Liz Koenen 1… Hitting (kills): Flores 4, Pierson 3, Kunstleben 3, Randt 3, Jenna Kunerth 2, Koenen 1 … Blocking (aces): Flores 1 … Digs (5 or more): Naatjes 11, Tayler Schmidt 9, Kunstleben 8, Flores 5, Randt 5