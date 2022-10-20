College volleyball: Ridgewater Warriors close the 2022 season with a road loss – West Central Tribune

WORTHINGTON — The Ridgewater volleyball team saw the 2022 season end with a 3-0 loss to Minnesota West Technical & Community College on Wednesday night.

The Lady Jays beat the Warriors 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.

Ridgewater finishes the season with a 5-15 record, including 4-12 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

“We are proud of how the team finished a tough season tonight,” Ridgewater head Coach Amanda Bohlsen said. “They went out and fought hard to make Minnesota West earn every point. “Although we didn’t finish the season with regional placement, we’re still proud of this team for continuing to overcome the adversity that comes with being such a young team . They showed up to each practice and every match striving to do better than the week before and their hard work showed until the final point tonight.”

Three sophomores ended their volleyball careers for Ridgewater: Tayler Schmidt, a defensive specialist from Paynesville, Adelia Pierson, an outside hitter from Braham, and Harley Kunstleben, a right-side hitter from Paynesville.

Schmidt had 17 digs and two ace serves. Pierson had three kills and two blocks and Kunstleben had three kills and five digs.

Ridgewater (5-15) 20 20 20

MN West (12-16) 25 25 25

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Tayler Schmidt 2, Adelia Pierson 1, Harley Kunstleben 1 … Set assists: Yansi Flores 11, Olivia Naatjes 5, Gabby Randt 1… Hitting (kills): Liz Koenen 4, Kunstleben 3, Pierson 3, Randt 3, Hallye Foster 3, Flores 3, Macy Schenk 1, Julia Schweiss 1 … Blocking (aces): Flores 3, Pierson 2, Randt 2, Kunstleben 1 … Digs (5 or more): Schmidt 17, Flores 6, Cailin Yoose 5, Naatjes 5, Kunstleben 5

MN West

Stats not available