College volleyball: Ridgewater struggles to find consistency – West Central Tribune

WORTHINGTON — The Ridgewater College volleyball team continues to search for some consistency.

The Warriors lost to Minnesota West Community & Technical College 26-24, 25-23, 25-19 on Wednesday night in a Minnesota College Athletic Conference match.

“We continue to fight to find our rhythm on the court,” Ridgewater head Coach Amanda Bohlsen said. “Harley Kunstleben continues to lead with aggressive play on each point.

“We look forward to continuing to work towards coming together as one team as we continue through the season.”

Kunstleben, a 5-foot-8 sophomore right-side hitter from Paynesville, had 11 kills to lead the Warriors. She also had 13 digs..

Olivia Naatjes had 27 set assists. Julia Schweiss had three blocks and Yansi Flores contributed 15 digs. Naatjes is a freshman setter from MACCRAY High School. Schweiss is a freshman middle hitter from Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. Flores is a freshman middle hitter from Yellow Medicine East.

Ridgewater has a 1-5 record in the MCAC. Minnesota West is 2-2.

Ridgewater plays host to Western Tech of La Crosse, Wisconsin, at 6:30 pm Friday in Willmar.

Minnesota West 3, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater (2-8) 24 23 19

Minnesota West (5-9) 26 25 25

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Yansi Flores 2, Liz Koenen 1, Macy Schenk 1 … Set assists: Olivia Naatjes 27, Harley Kunstleben 1 … Hitting (kills): Kunstleben 11, Jenna Kunerth 6, J. Schweiss 5, Morgan Hoffmann 3, Schenk 3, Koenen 2, Gabby Randt 1, Flores 1… Blocking (aces): Julia Schweiss 3, Hallye Foster 2, Randt 2, Kunstleben 1 … Digs (5 or more): Flores 15, Kunstleben 13, Cailin Yoose 8, Tayler Schmidt 7, Koenen 6

Minnesota West

Stats not available