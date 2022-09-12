College Volleyball: Ridgewater earns second win of the season – West Central Tribune

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater volleyball team tallied its first conference win on Saturday.

Hosting winless Anoka-Ramsey, the Warriors took the Minnesota College Athletic Conference match in four sets, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18.

Two Ridgewater players — Harley Kunstleben and Lizzie Koenen — had double-digit kills. Kunstleben, a sophomore right-side hitter from Paynesville, led with 13 kills, also serving up four aces. Koenen, a freshman outside hitter from Clara City, came up with 10 kills. She added three ace serves and 12 digs.

Tayler Schmidt, a sophomore defensive specialist from Paynesville, had a team-high 26 digs. Olivia Naatjes led Ridgewater’s offense with 36 set assists. She is a freshman setter from Clara City.

The Warriors have three home games this week: Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 6:30 pm Wednesday, Century College at 6:30 pm Friday and vs. Western Tech at noon Saturday.

Ridgewater 3, Anoka-Ramsey 1

Anoka-Ramsey (0-10) 19 17 25 18

Ridgewater (2-4) 25 25 22 25

Anoka-RamseyStats not available

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Harley Kunstleben 4, Olivia Naatjes 3, Lizzie Koenen 3, Gabrielle Randt 2… Set assists: Naatjes 36, Kunstleben 3, Adelia Pierson 1, Hallye Foster 1 … Hitting (kills): Kunstleben 13, Koenen 10, Randt 7, Yansi Flores 5, Pierson 5, Julia Schweiss 4, Naatjes 4, Morgan Hoffmann 4, Jenna Kunerth 2, Foster 2, Tayler Schmidt 2, Macy Schenk 1 … Blocking (aces): Randt 1, Flores 1 … Digs (5 or more): Schmidt 26, Naatjes 12, Koenen 12, Kunstleben 9, Pierson 7