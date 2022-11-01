College Tournaments: Williams men to host NESCAC soccer semifinals this weekend | Sports

It has been a decade since Williams last hosted the NESCAC men’s soccer semifinals and final. It has been 14 years since the Ephs last won a league tournament championship.

Steffen Siebert’s Ephs will check the first item off his to-do list when the Ephs host Connecticut College in the first of two semifinal contests on Cole Field Saturday. Kickoff for the first match is set for 11 am The second match features Middlebury and Amherst at 1:30 pm

Williams is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and earned the right to host after tying Tufts 1-1, but prevailing 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Williams gets to host because the eighth-seeded Camels stunned top-seed Bowdoin. The two schools battled to a 1-1 draw, with the Camels advancing to the semifinals 3-1 on PKs.

In the other semifinal, the third-seeded Mammoths advanced after beating No. 6 Wesleyan 1-0. Middlebury is the No. 4 seed, and the Panthers scored a 2-0 win over No. 5 Hamilton.

The winners of the two semifinals will return to Cole Field for a noon start on Sunday. The Winner gets the NESCAC automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The other teams will have to wait to see if they will earn at-large bids to the Men’s Tournament.

There are 43 automatic Qualifiers for the men’s tournament and 21 at-large berths.

In the 21 years that NESCAC has been a conference with standings, Williams, Amherst and Middlebury have won 14 of the titles. Williams, seeking a first title since 2009, has six conference titles. Amherst has five and is looking to win for the first time since 2016, while the Panthers have three titles and won their last one in 2010.

The Williams field hockey team heads to Vermont for the NESCAC semifinals. The Ephs will play Middlebury in an 11 am game on Saturday, with Trinity and Tufts the second game at 1:30 pm

The Panthers have won eight NESCAC titles, while Williams has won three and Tufts two. Middlebury has won the last four, with Tufts last winning in 2016. Williams won its last title in 2004.

The Williams Women’s soccer team will, however, have to sit and wait to see if being the No. 1 team in Region I will be enough to get them into the NCAA Tournament.

There are 44 automatic Qualifiers so that leaves 20 at-large berths for teams like Williams.

The second-seeded Ephs lost to No. 7 Tufts 2-0 is Cole Field. Williams was one of three higher seeds to exit the tournament early. Of the top four teams, only top-seed Amherst advanced with a 3-0 win over No. 8 Conn. College.

The loss to Tufts marked the first time a Williams team had been knocked out in the quarterfinal round since Colby scored a 2-1 win back in 2006.

The NCAA tournament brackets should be out on Monday.

The NESCAC Volleyball Championships are this weekend at Wesleyan. Williams earned the No. 3 seed and opens Friday at 7:30 pm against No. 6 Middlebury.

MASCAC

The MCLA men’s soccer dropped five of their last six matches in the regular season. But Coach Adam Hildabrand and his Trailblazers will look to turn things around on Tuesday in the MASCAC postseason tournament.

The Trailblazers finished the season 2-4-1 in conference play and 5-10-1 overall, earning the No. 6 seed in the eight-team tournament. MCLA will play its quarterfinal against third-seeded Worcester State on Tuesday at 1 pm The Lancers beat MCLA 1-0 back on Sept. 16.

Framingham State is the top seed and Salem is No. 2, both teams getting quarterfinal byes. In the other quarterfinal, fifth-seeded Westfield will be at No. 4 Bridgewater State.

The MCLA volleyball team finished the regular season 15-7, earning the No. 3 seed in the MASCAC Tournament. They’ll host No. 6 Fitchburg Tonight at 6 pm The Winner plays at No. 2 Westfield Thursday at 6 pm

The Championship is Saturday.