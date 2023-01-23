College Stock Watch: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis – NBA Draft Digest

We’re roughly two months away from the start of the postseason at the college level. This means teams around the country are working through conference schedules and looking to put together a resume worthy of the tournament.

As this happens, the biggest stars around the country are beginning to stand out. We’ve also seen some players regress as the season goes on with underwhelming play. In either scenario, this has major implications on the draft stocks of these prospects.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button