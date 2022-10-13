College Sports: No. 5 Cougars top MCC in four; golf fall finale canceled (10/13/22)

McCook Community College freshman Gracen Tuttle goes over the top of the Western Nebraska Community College Cougar block in Wednesday action. mccindians.com

McCOOK, Neb. — McCook Coach Matt Wiemers made sure everyone at Friday’s home tennis dual could enjoy free burgers, brauts, hot dogs and treats on a cool cloudy afternoon.

His Bison tennis boys promptly delivered another tasty achievement in a career filled with national as well as state honors.

A 200th varsity dual win as boys tennis coach.

“Well, the 200 dualwin milestone is quite an honor to achieve,” Wiemers remarked. “ But it’s a team effort. So many awesome players and wonderful families to work with. The support of my family, as it takes a lot of time and work to achieve the success we have seen.”

The Bison are beginning Class B state today at Lincoln’s Woods Center one year after they earned a runner-up team trophy.

With five players Seeded No. 4 or higher, the Bison are clearly focused on moving up one more place to Class B champions.

“The guys have had a super season and are battle tested,” he said. “Everybody is 0-0 and only gets one shot. We will be ready to go. And aside from being a bit leg weary, everyone is healthy.”

McCook JV winners on Friday over Holdrege included: junior Caleb Shaw/freshman Aaron Frank, sophomores Landon Kmoch/Sutton Labrie, junior Spencer Schliep/soph Jalen Collicott, sophomore Max Proehl/freshman Tysen Baker, freshmen Sam Hoyt/Asher Long and junior Wyatt Felzien /sophomore Layton Winters.

Watch for state tourney updates.

MCC golf finale cancelled

GOTHENBURG , Neb. — Today’s Nebraska Junior College Golf Classic at Wildhorse Golf Club has been canceled due to weather.

The event was to have been hosted by MCC with all four junior college golf teams in the state competing: MCC, Southeast Community College, Central Community College and Northeast Community College.

With the cancellation, MCC finishes the fall season leading the Region IX standings at the halfway point, earning 54 points and leading Eastern Wyoming by three points.

Teams earn 10 points for placing first, seven points for second, five for third, three for fourth, two for fifth and one point for sixth place.

On Wednesday, the website Golfstat.com released its first junior college rankings of the season and MCC is ranked No. 16 in the Nation with two Golfers ranked individually in the top 20.

Sophomore Ethan Gough (Pietermaritzburg, South Africa) is ranked No. 13 in the Golfstat.com rankings and freshman Cade Cryer (Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa) is ranked No. 18.