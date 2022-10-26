College Sports: MCC player picked for special volleyball instructional sessions (10/26/22)

McCook Community College’s Victoria Thomas mccindians.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association will bring 30 Women’s volleyball student-athletes – including one from McCook Community College – to its 2022 Convention in Omaha to serve as demonstrators for its on-court educational sessions.

MCC sophomore Victoria Thomas of Houston, Texas was selected for the Scholarship program, now in its second year, which has expanded from 16 to 30 participants.

In addition to responsibilities during on-court sessions, these players will be able to attend other educational seminars — many of which focus on professional and personal development for coaches — and learn more about the profession by Networking with the hundreds of coaches attending the Convention. One of the factors in the selection of the demonstrators was their interest in pursuing a coaching career.

The 2022 demonstrators are a diverse group that includes 24 indoor players and six beach players. They play for 29 different schools in 18 states and represent a good mix of positions and classes. The demonstrators also come from across the levels of collegiate competition, as there are 15 Division I players, six Division II players, four Division III players, three from NAIA, and two from Two-Year Colleges.

This Scholarship program is a byproduct of the NIL landscape. Until last year, it would not have been possible to pay to bring student-athletes to the event, but now the rules allow the AVCA to offer Scholarships that cover event registration and hotel costs so the 30 players can attend the AVCA Convention.

This year’s AVCA Convention, to be held in December 14–17 in Omaha, will feature more than 100 educational sessions with thousands of volleyball coaches expected to be in attendance. For more information, please visit the AVCA Convention website.

2022 DEMONSTRATORS

Beach Players: Brianna Boeckman, Arizona Christian, So.; Anaya Evans, Grand Canyon, Gr.; Brooke Golik, Cal Poly, Gr.; Abigail Hughes, Grand Canyon, Gr.; Nicole Robison, Santa Clara, So.; Mara Schmidt, Southern Mississippi, Fr.

Indoor Players:

Kiera Brown, Northwestern-St. Paul, Jr.; Erika Bute, Augustana (SD), Sr.; Kennedy Grace Chambers, Huntingdon, Jr.; Haylie Clark, Elon, Gr.; Dariona Dash, Auburn-Montgomery, Gr.; Kaleigh Fitzgerald, SUNY-Albany, Sr.; Carly Graham, Rice, Gr.; Sydney Hicks, Wilmington (DE), Gr.; Jaymeson Kinley, Butler, Sr.; Kayla Lofland, Schreiner, Sr.; Taylor MacCuish, William Jessup, Sr.; Colleen McAvoy, Endicott, Gr.; Liberty Miller, Skagit Valley, So.; Meghan Neelon, North Carolina, Gr.; Gabrielle Nordaker, Concordia-Nebraska, Jr.; Bailey Ortega, Iowa, Jr.; Maia Rackel, UAB, Gr.; Haedyn Rhoades, Black Hills State, Jr.; Sav Roys, Montevallo, Gr.; Victoria Thomas, McCook CC, So.; Kira Thomsen, Montana State, Sr.; Brooke Townsend, Texas-Arlington, Gr; Kelly Wiedemann, Northwest Missouri State, Gr.; Miranda Wucherer, Minnesota, Gr.