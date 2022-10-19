College soccer: Yellowjackets rally to topple Saints – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH — With 10 minutes remaining at Saints Field Tuesday, Oct. 18, Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer Coach Joe Mooney was already thinking about his postgame pep talk as the Yellowjackets trailed St. Scholastica 2-0.

“I’m thinking, ‘What am I going to say to you guys? Am I going to skin you? Am I going to really turn on the hairdryer and or just try to spin it?'” Mooney said. “Fortunately, they saved me the headache of having to do that, so yeah, it was rowdy.”

That it was.

UWS scored three goals in the final 10 minutes to stun St. Scholastica 3-2 in nonconference action on a sunny 40-degree day at Saints Field.

Evan Ridd scored the game-winner at 88:06 after CSS goalie Ben Hallberg couldn’t Corral a free kick by Carter Tess from about 30 yards out. It was Ridd’s first Collegiate goal and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for the Yellowjackets (10-3-2), who have now won seven straight against the Saints (5-8-2).

UW-Superior’s Jake Kidd (34) knocks the ball away from St. Scholastica’s Collins Wachira (18) in the first half of the match at Saints Field on the CSS campus in Duluth on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2022. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

“It’s different now that we’re not in the same conference,” Mooney said. “We’re both trying to get our own playoff runs. They’ve got a shot to make the Playoffs in their conference (the MIAC) while we’re trying to hold onto a No. 1 or 2 spot in our conference (the UMAC). So the game has different implications, but when you get these two teams together, you still have that local rivalry, and it got a little crazy in the second half.”

St. Scholastica’s Andrew Gradilla opened the scoring with a well-placed shot at 33:44 in the first half on an assist by Jordan Finneran.

CSS went up 2-0 at 75:23 after Keegan Chastey, a Duluth Denfeld Graduate who is the son of Saints Coach Barry Chastey, headed in a pass from the far corner from Ken Pryde.

UWS finally got on the scoreboard when freshman Jake Kidd of Superior scored at 81:39 on an assist from Ridd after Kidd’s shot went up and down after smacking the bottom of the crossbar.

Kidd then Assisted on Ben Limon’s tying goal at 82:38 as there was a mass pileup in front of the CSS net.

That set the stage for Ridd’s game-winner, a shot that looked like a carbon copy of Kidd’s goal, as the Saints let one slip away.

St. Scholastica’s Arseno Hamilton (14) collides with UW-Superior’s Drake Schramm (22) as he heads the ball in the first half of the match at Saints Field on the CSS campus in Duluth on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2022. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

“Massively disappointed,” Barry Chastey said. “I think every time you have a loss you learn something, and there is so much to learn from this one, in particular the last 15 minutes. What happened at the end there was not acceptable.”

While the game might not have as many implications as it used to, the only meeting between the rivals this season still means something to these teams, as evidenced by all the emotion shown from start to finish Tuesday, but especially at the finish.

The game was plenty physical and a little chippy, but afterwards everyone shook hands before going to their respective huddles.

“We just need to show more character, all the way until the end,” said Saints senior defender Arseno Hamilton. “We need to show up and just fight, and show heart.”

Goalie Alex Paredes had two saves for UWS while Hallberg finished with three saves for CSS.

St. Scholastica’s Keegan Chastey (25) moves the ball upfield in front of UW-Superior’s Isaac Becket (33) in the first half of the match at Saints Field on the CSS campus in Duluth on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2022. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

St. Scholastica Returns to MIAC action against Carleton at 3:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 22, in Northfield, Minnesota. With three conference games remaining, the Saints are tied for seventh with six teams making the MIAC playoffs.

“We don’t have to go back to the drawing board but do a Rethink here and correct a few things,” Barry Chastey said. “Hopefully this lights a spark.”

UWS, meanwhile, is second behind Bethany Lutheran atop the UMAC men’s soccer standings. The Yellowjackets have four conference contests remaining starting with North Central at 1 pm Friday in Minneapolis.

Mooney was asked if this was the craziest UWS win he had been a part of.

“I was Laughing with our Athletic trainer (Ben Kasper), who played for me as a freshman in 2011 when we beat the Saints in overtime,” Mooney said. “It was our first win in a long time against them. He only played two minutes the whole game but it was the last two minutes of the second overtime and he came on and scored the winning goal. That one comes to mind in terms of craziness, but this one is up there, it’s definitely up there.”

Goalless draw for Saints, Yellowjackets

As St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior dueled over 90 minutes, both sides fired blanks on Tuesday night in a nonconference Women’s soccer match at NBC Spartan Sports Complex, as the rivalry game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Based on the stats, the Yellowjackets might consider themselves more fortunate, as the visitors held a 15-7 advantage in shot attempts and 10-2 in shots on target, although none of them went in. The Saints asserted themselves down the stretch, holding an 8-2 shot advantage over the second 45 minutes but settled for their third scoreless draw of the season.

Kamryn Hill (Duluth Denfeld) recorded both of UWS’s shots on target, saved by CSS goalkeeper Gracie Meagher. Tenley Voth had the busiest night at the head of the Saints’ attach with four shots on target. Jenna Lang made 10 saves for the Yellowjackets, a season high for the sophomore from Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

Both teams return to the home stretch of conference play this weekend. St. Scholastica (2-8-5) is at Carleton on Saturday. UWS (9-3-4) plays at North Central on Friday.