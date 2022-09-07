College soccer programs off to red-hot start to 2022 season as DU, CU climb top-20 rankings – The Denver Post

Colorado continues to be a hotbed for soccer. The college scene is no different.

On Tuesday, the United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Division I poll was released and there was movement up the board for a pair of programs.

The University of Denver men’s stock shot upwards with a leap of 14 places to the No. 6 teams in the country. The Pioneers (3-0-1) were the preseason favorites in the Summit League, but took a big step forward last week with a strong East Coast road trip that included a 2-0 win against then-No. 9 Maryland and a 1-1 tie against then-No.19 Georgetown Monday in the nation’s capital.

It is the first time the Pioneers are a top-10 team since the 2018 season. The program-high ranking is No. 3, which was a hit back in 2017.

Ronan Wynne, a junior outside back, was named to the College Soccer News Team of the Week, while Sam Bassett, brother of Cole, was named the conference’s Offensive Performer of the Week as he is now up to three goals and an assist in 2022 .

DU will finish off its five-game road trip in Southern California against UC San Diego and San Diego State before returning home Friday, Sept. 16.

Buffs’ red-hot offense continues. On the Women’s side, the Buffaloes continued their rise to start 2022 as they remained unbeaten. CU (5-0-1) jumped up one spot to No. 19 in the United Soccer Coaches Week 3 poll, and are a top-20 team for the first time since 2019.

Colorado has the nation’s best scoring offense, averaging 4.33 goals per game this season. The Buffs have outscored Division I opponents 26-3 (31 goals total including a 6-0 win against Texas A&M-Commerce, which is in the process of transitioning to a full-fledged D1 program). Junior Shyra James is tied for the nation’s top scorer (eight goals), while Rachel Rosen has a team-best four assists.

CU will also hit the road this week with a pair of games against Big Ten foes in previously-ranked Michigan and Michigan State. The Buffs’ next home game comes against in-state rivals DU (2-3-1) at 1 pm Saturday, Sept. 17 at Prentup Field.