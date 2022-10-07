College roundup: Central volleyball swept by No. 9 Alaska Anchorage | Sports

October 7—ELLENSBURG — Central Washington volleyball struggled to keep up with No. 9 Alaska Anchorage is Thursday night at the CWU Student Recreation Center.

The Wildcats fell behind early in all three sets of a 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 sweep to give them their second straight home loss, more than they suffered all of last season. Middle Blocker Emma Daoud-Hebert scored five kills to lead Central’s offense and sophomore Hannah Stires came up with 19 digs.

A four-match homestand continues Saturday when Alaska Fairbanks visits the rec center, where Central is playing due to ongoing renovations at Nicholson Pavilion.

CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 7 kills, 15 assists, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Sydney Remsberg 11 assists, 6 digs; Hannah Stires 19 digs, 2 assists; Emma Daoud-Hebert 8 kills, 2 blocks; Marianna Payne 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Ashley Kaufman 6 kills, 10 digs; Kylie Thorne 3 kills, 7 digs.

SOCCER

Central falls to Seattle Pacific

SEATTLE — An early second-half goal by Emily Darcy wasn’t enough for Central Washington to avoid a 3-1 loss at Seattle Pacific.

CWU put four shots on goal to 12 for SPU, forcing nine saves from Wildcats goalkeeper Kassandra Jaggard. Another tough road trip looms on Saturday, when Central (1-3-2 GNAC, 2-5-3 overall) is scheduled to travel to second-place Northwest Nazarene.

First half: 1, SPU, Lauren Snedeker (Toni Miranda), 11:00; 2, SPU, Miranda, 32:00.

Second half: 3, CWU, Emily Darcy, 49:00; 4, SPU, Sophie Beadle (Kathryn Nyone), 61:00.

Saves: Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 3; Mercedes Cullen (SPU) 3rd — WOMEN’S RUGBY

Central routs Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Central Washington rolled to a 63-12 win over Penn State in the first of two matches on the East Coast this week.

The Wildcats improved to 1-1 heading into a Saturday morning at Navy.

(c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.)

Visit the Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.