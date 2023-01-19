College Prospect Spotlight: UCLA’s Jaylen Clark – NBA Draft Digest

Some players make their case for the NBA in a single college season, while others take longer to come around. While this often means the latter group is comprised of older draft prospects, that doesn’t make them any less impactful at the NBA level.

There’s always a handful of college players who don’t get as much national attention as they deserve, but are incredible players that could make an impact at the next level.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button