College of Visual and Performing Arts Announces 2023 VPA Scholars
Twelve Seniors in Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) have been named VPA Scholars, the college’s highest undergraduate academic honor.
The VPA Scholars program was established to recognize the achievements of the college’s top seniors. Students are selected based on academic performance, creative/scholarly work and service to the college and the community.
Traditionally, the VPA Scholars are recognized at the college’s Convocation ceremony during Commencement weekend. The 2023 VPA Convocation is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 pm in the JMA Wireless Dome.
The 2023 VPA Scholars are:
- Caroline Bergan, a music education major in the Setnor School of Music and School of Education
- Thomas Cheng, a communication and rhetorical studies major in the Department of Communication and Rhetorical Studies
- Ronny Ditchek, a music education major in the Setnor School of Music and School of Education
- Anne Fernandez, a film major in the Department of Film and Media Arts
- Marisa Goldberg, a studio arts major in the School of Art
- Ania Johnston, a film major in the Department of Film and Media Arts
- Shayaan Khan, a film major in the Department of Film and Media Arts
- Ruchatneet Printup, a film major in the Department of Film and Media Arts
- Alyeska Reimer, a drama (theater management) major in the Department of Drama
- Tara Sandlin, a voice performance major in the Setnor School of Music
- Alexandra Santangelo, an industrial and interaction design major in the School of Design
- Julia Wakin, a communication and rhetorical studies major in the Department of Communication and Rhetorical Studies