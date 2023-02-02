College of Visual and Performing Arts Announces 2023 VPA Scholars

Arts & Culture

Twelve Seniors in Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) have been named VPA Scholars, the college’s highest undergraduate academic honor.

The VPA Scholars program was established to recognize the achievements of the college’s top seniors. Students are selected based on academic performance, creative/scholarly work and service to the college and the community.

Traditionally, the VPA Scholars are recognized at the college’s Convocation ceremony during Commencement weekend. The 2023 VPA Convocation is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 pm in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The 2023 VPA Scholars are: