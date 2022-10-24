College of Liberal Arts sponsors taxicab wrapped with Emile Perrotte’s artwork

The College of Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno Sponsored a taxicab wrapped in artwork by Emile Perrotte, a runner-up of the seventh annual Taxi-Art Design Contest and son of University professors, Jean-Paul Perrotte, Assistant Professor of music , and Brett Van Hoesen, associate professor of art history.

“I think it’s going to be very exciting to have a Taxi driving around town with Emile’s lovely artwork and our sponsorship Featured so prominently,” Debra Moddelmog, emerita Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, said. “It’s a unique reminder of the importance of art and creativity in our young people’s lives and in the life of our college and university.”

Since 2015, the EDAWN Foundation and the Washoe County School District have partnered for the Taxi-Art Design Contest. This year, they awarded $500 checks to three Finalists in each category: elementary, middle and high school. They also wrapped the art of the first-place winning designs on local taxicabs.

After the three winning designs were unveiled on taxis earlier this summer, additional donors and organizations, including the College of Liberal Arts, stepped forward to wrap the art of the six other runners-up.

“The enthusiasm and effort by all 124 students that participated in this year’s competition is to be commended,” Mike Kazmierski, president and CEO of EDAWN, said in a press release from June. “Clearly the students embraced the spirit and beauty of Northern Nevada in every piece of art we received. It goes without saying that the arts are a dynamic economic driver, which significantly increases our overall quality of life in greater Reno-Sparks as a great place to live, work and play.”