College of Fine Arts Hosts “Creative Collaborations” Open House Nov. 16

The UNLV College of Fine Arts hosts an open house showcasing the importance of inter- and transdisciplinary projects utilizing art, design, media, and the performing arts to enhance the creation of knowledge at 3:30 pm, Nov. 16, 2022, in the lobby of Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. The open house — titled “Creative Collaborations” — will offer examples of arts research and its effect within multiple disciplines. The event is free and open to the public.

“It is important for our peers, our community, and our stakeholders to recognize and celebrate the many ways in which the arts, and specifically arts-related research, lead to an expansion of knowledge within many fields,” said CFA Dean Nancy J. Usher. “Arts research, integrated within disciplines such as medicine, engineering and hospitality, illuminates aspects of knowledge creation that will enhance the human experience.”

The UNLV College of Fine Arts provides cutting-edge, world-renowned disciplinary expertise in Architecture, Art, Dance, Entertainment Engineering Design, Film, Music, and Theatre. The college supports inter- and transdisciplinary STEAM research and creative work in a dynamic location with opportunities unlike anywhere else. This open house will showcase these values ​​within a poster-style presentation, with added dynamic elements. Refreshments will be served.

“Interdisciplinary and cross-disciplinary research are integral to the development of a creative workforce,” said Stephen Caplan, music professor and founder of the CFA Clinic for Health and Injury Prevention – a prime example of collaborative research affecting change. “These partnerships further the College’s mission of Scholarship and innovation, while better preparing our students for long and fulfilling Careers in the Arts.”

About the UNLV College of Fine Arts

The UNLV College of Fine Arts, one of the nation’s largest fine arts colleges, boldly launches Visionaries who Transform the global community through collaboration, scholarship, and innovation. Established in 1992, the UNLV CFA encompasses the departments of art, dance, film, theater, the School of Music, School of Architecture, entertainment engineering & design, and is home to the Performing Arts Center, Nevada Conservatory Theater, and Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art.

We illuminate the power of the arts amidst breathtaking advances in science and technology. In doing so, we are creating a global destination at the forefront of transforming arts and design. To accomplish this, we encourage agency, inventiveness, problem-solving, and big-idea thinking in our students, faculty, and staff. We make education relevant through evolving curriculum and effective learning outcomes.