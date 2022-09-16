College of Fine Arts’ annual Gala Sparks creativity – @theU

On Sept. 21, 2022 at 7 pm, the College of Fine Arts community and its beloved patrons of the arts will gather at Kingsbury Hall for CFA GALA: IGNITE, a powerful evening show highlighting the creative works and research of our students and faculty, celebrating our three 2022 Distinguished Alumni, congratulating our Scholarship recipients and thanking our generous

Scholarship donors.

Hosted by the fabulous Department of Theater professor, Sarah Shippobotham, this event is free and everyone is welcome and no tickets are required. Just don something that makes you feel fabulous or fancy and find a seat. Doors open at 6:30 pm, the show begins at 7 pm and there will be a delectable dessert reception to follow.

2022/23 Distinguished Alumni ( bios here )

Ted Nagata (Art & Art History): Legacy Award which honors an alum whose seasoned and successful career has brought deserved Acclaim not just to them but to the program(s) from which they attended here at the University of Utah as well.

Ashley Bryant Miller (Theatre): Horizon Award, which honors an accomplished mid-career alum on the rise.

Larry R. Smith (Music/Arts Ed): Arts Educator Award, which honors an alum who has made significant contributions in the area of ​​arts education.

In addition to the Celebration of our alumni, each academic unit in the College of Fine Arts will take the stage to perform or present recent works.

We will also get to hear from Department of Theater student and Scholarship recipient Kirsten Henriquez, an undergraduate student in the Department of Theatre, with an emphasis in the Actors Training Program and is double-majoring in Psychology. Henriquez is heavily involved in the Film Production Club on campus and when she is off campus, she enjoys swimming and dancing as hobbies. Graduating in 2024, she looks forward to moving out of state to share her talents and love for the arts.

So, find a good outfit, grab a friend, and we’ll see you at Kingsbury Hall!

Wednesday, 9/21

Kingsbury Hall

Doors open at 6:30 P.M

Show starts at 7 p.m

Dessert reception to follow