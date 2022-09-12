College of Charleston basketball having a historic summer on recruiting trail | Colleges

Pat Kelsey is having an historic summer on the recruiting trail.

The second-year College of Charleston basketball Coach is hauling in one of the top recruiting classes not only in school history, but in the country.

With the verbal commitment over the weekend from 6-foot-5 shooting guard Isaiah Coleman, the Cougars have a top 20 recruiting class for 2023, according to the 24/7 Sports website.

The Cougars have the No. 19 ranked class, ahead of Power 5 programs such as North Carolina, Kansas, Auburn, Florida State and South Carolina.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The early national signing day period runs from Nov. 9-16.

Besides the four-star Coleman, who is ranked the No. 63 prospect nationally by 24/7 and the No. 67 prospect by ESPN, the Cougars were able to get verbal commitments for four-star forward Mayar Wol and three-star forward/center James Scott. The 6-8 Wol is the No. 90 ranked prospect in the 2023 class.

“Charleston has assembled the best mid-major class in the country to date,” wrote 24/7 recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein. “With one of the nation’s most talented scoring guards, an ultra-versatile hybrid forward on both ends of the floor, and a rapidly ascending big man with all the tools to be a major sleeper, Charleston has what now rates as a historically good recruiting class in the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association).”

Coleman surprised many when he committed to the Cougars over Mississippi State. Coleman also had offers from Miami, Georgetown, Auburn and Maryland.

In 15 games with Team Melo on the Nike EYBL Circuit, Coleman averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game, shooting 21-of-73 from behind the three-point line, according to Synergy Sports Tech.

“Isaiah is a scorer, a rangy wing player that can create his own shots off the dribble,” said Eric Bossi, basketball recruiting director for 24/7. “He’s a good shooter from distance, more streaky than anything else, but his size, athleticism and creativity make him one of the best players in the country at his position. You don’t see many guys come out of high school with his skill set.”

Wol, who had offers from Mississippi State and Rutgers, is a Wiry hybrid type of forward who is “active and ultra-versatile on both ends of the floor.”

“He can start the break as a grab-and-go playmaker off the defensive glass, is a shooting threat from behind the arc, and a live body around the rim,” Finkelstein said. “He also has all the tools necessary to be ultra-switchable on the defensive end of the floor.”

The 6-11 Scott turned 17 last week and is considered one of the top sleeper prospects in the class.

“He’s a no-nonsense kind of player that can rebound, play defense and run the floor,” Bossi said. “He’s young and has a great body to build on. He finds a way to be productive without being the primary option on offense. He’s one of those borderline guys, a Fringe ACC-SEC kind of player that was starting to get looks for a lot of Power 5 schools.”

The Cougars have had three players make their NBA debuts in the last four years in Joe Chealey, Jarrell Brantley and Grant Riller.

“That helps a thousand percent in recruiting, especially at a so-called mid-major school like Charleston,” Bossi said. “They have concrete proof that it can be done at Charleston and that’s tremendously helpful. Pat Kelsey and his staff did a great job of identifying talent, getting on them early and creating great relationships.”

Recently Hired Assistant Coach Thomas Carr had a big role in helping land the three prospects.

Carr had been an Assistant Coach at NC State, UNC Wilmington, and East Tennessee State.

Carr was the director of AAU Team Loaded North Carolina and the Athletic Director at Word of God Christian Academy in North Carolina, where Coleman will now finish his high school career. Wol and Scott both played for Team Loaded North Carolina.

“Coach Kelsey and his staff built a great relationship with Isaiah,” said Word of God Academy head Coach Byron Williams. “There were some bigger schools that were after him, but Isaiah felt comfortable with Coach Kelsey and what he has planned for him down in Charleston. Isaiah is super Athletic and he hasn’t reached his potential yet.”

“They have been a huge addition to their staff,” Bossi said.

Bossi is convinced that this is a class that could be a foundation for a potential NCAA Tournament team.

“There are going to be some growing pains because the CAA is an older league,” Bossi said. “Certainly this is the kind of class that can make some waves if they stick around. These are players that I think can have an instant impact.”