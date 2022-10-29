College of Arts and Sciences Hosts Inaugural Cluster-Theme Symposium

The University of San Diego’s College of Arts and Sciences Hosted its Inaugural Cluster-Theme Symposium in the Ministry Center on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Titled, “Climate Change, Borders and Technology,” the all-day conference highlighted Faculty innovation in teaching and Scholarship within the themes of climate change and environmental justice, technology and the human experience and borders and social justice.

Fourteen new Faculty members — some slated to begin their roles during Spring semester — had the opportunity to connect and discuss the theme of their choice with USD Faculty presenters.

“With these themes, the College of Arts and Sciences recognizes and supports the examination of the difficult social, environmental and political issues facing our Nation and the world,” said Dean Noelle Norton, PhD. “These challenges may seem unwieldy and overwhelming, but we and our stakeholders believe we can work towards solutions by organizing the themes with a global focus at a local level.”

The new Faculty were brought on as part of the university’s new cluster hiring strategy, which is a part of the USD Horizon Project. The initiative which was launched in 2021, is a university commitment to honoring USD’s responsibility as an academic institution within a larger community. Project goals include being recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institutionbeing one of the 100 most diverse, independent Universities in the Nation and leading national Catholic peer Universities in percentage of students of color enrolled, percentage of Black students enrolled and retention and graduation rates of students of color.

About the Cluster Themes

Climate Change and Environmental Justice: Given the array of disciplinary perspectives from which climate change and environmental justice may be approached, Faculty in this theme shared interest and/or expertise to Engage attendees with questions about the impact of the changing climate on humanity, the environment, public policy and the arts .

Technology and the Human Experience: Speakers shared aspects of the college’s promising program of research in the study of technology and the human experience that prepares students to design, create, regulate and implement accessible and bias-free technologies for a diverse world.

Borders and Social Justice: In the spirit of recognizing borders as social, political, cultural and physical constructs that act as artificial or natural boundaries within and beyond our imagination, the College of Arts and Sciences Faculty shared expertise in challenging and contesting the concept of borders.

