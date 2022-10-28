College men’s soccer: Saints and Yellowjackets rosters have plenty of international flair – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH — Soccer is known as the world’s game, and Wisconsin-Superior Coach Joe Mooney recently recalled one of his favorite memories of having international players on his roster.

Mooney always pairs a foreign player with an American, and about five years ago Yellowjackets forward James Bruce from Gladstone, Michigan, invited Brazilian midfielder Flavio Hattori back home to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for Thanksgiving.

The results were hilarious.

“This kid from São Paulo, this huge city down in Brazil, right? With like 20 million people,” Mooney said, laughing. “So they took him out deer hunting, they took him out grouse hunting, he’s field dressing a deer and sending pictures back when he’s never done anything like that.

“So the cultural sharing, it really goes both ways, and that’s something as a Coach that’s fun to watch and be a part of.”

St. Scholastica’s Arseno Hamilton (14), from Kingston, Jamaica, watches the ball off his head as he collides with UW-Superior’s Drake Schramm (22) in the first half of the match at Saints Field on the CSS campus in Duluth on Oct . 18. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

As international as the UWS men’s soccer team is, the St. Scholastica men’s team looks like the United Nations General Assembly.

Of the 31 players on its roster, St. Scholastica has 12 Americans and 19 foreigners representing 13 countries, including four from England and four from Jamaica.

The Saints even had a game earlier this season where they downed Crown 4-0 and all four goals were scored by Jamaicans. That included a goal by senior Arseno Hamilton, a rugged defenseman from Kingston who also has plenty of offensive skill.

“It’s a physical game,” Hamilton said, drawing a laugh. “You watch the professionals, they play physical.”

Hamilton is second on the team with 11 points on four goals and three assists going into the Saints’ regular-season finale at 3:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 29, against St. Mary’s at Saints Field in Duluth.

Hamilton came to CSS via Trinidad State, and while that might sound tropical, it’s actually a junior college in Trinidad, Colorado. Who knew?

St. Scholastica’s Jordan Finneran (21), from Newmarket, England, squirts around UW-Superior’s Isaac Becket (33), from Surrey, England, in the first half of the match at Saints Field on the CSS campus in Duluth on Oct. 18. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

“I was supposed to go to this other (NCAA) Division I school, but with COVID, I couldn’t travel,” Hamilton said. “My friend Miki (Lumsden) was coming here, so I came here, too.”

Miki’s older brother, Malcolm Lumsden, got it all started. He was Lake Superior College’s team MVP in 2016 before transferring to CSS. As you can see, one thing leads to another.

For Saints Coach Barry Chastey, an Englishman who was hired at St. Scholastica in the summer of 2003, having a strong contingent of players from the United Kingdom is nothing new.

The Saints have certainly expanded their global reach, especially with their move into the more competitive Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2021.

“Recruiting, we try to be competitive, but we still struggle to get the top Minnesota kids to come play,” Chastey said. “We just don’t match up facility-wise, probably right now, there’s a lot of things, so we have to go look for Talent and I’ve chosen to go international. We’ve got a group of Jamaicans, as well as the UK, guys from Chile, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, all over.”

UW-Superior’s Dan Cundy (2), from Cambridge, England, controls a ball in the first half of the Yellowjackets match with St. Scholastica at Saints Field on the CSS campus in Duluth on Oct. 18. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

But Barry, what the heck is your connection to Jamaica?

Chastey laughed and said, “Well, it’s like with a lot of things … like when I got my first couple of English guys. They knew people who knew people, and then it kind of has a knock-on effect. So, it’s in a foreign country, but then once people learned about it we had more interest.”

Mooney, meanwhile, is from Spooner, Wisconsin, not exactly the Pulse of Europe, but he has seen the benefit of strengthening his foreign ties, on the pitch and beyond. There are recruiting services to aid in the process as D-III programs don’t have the money to go globetrotting.

Mooney’s UWS team represents a mere seven countries: US, England, Wales, Brazil, Germany, Norway and Sweden.

Both Chastey and Mooney emphasized they’re not ignoring local talent or denying opportunities. It’s not like Chastey, through his extensive work with the Gitchi Gummi Soccer Club over the years, doesn’t know who they are.

“I know all the local boys, but many of them want to move away, and so our recruiting Circumference is worldwide,” he said.

Of the 38 players on the UWS roster, 22 are Americans and 16 are foreigners, including 11 from the UK, but three of the Yellowjackets’ starters played at Superior High School (Brandon Conklin, Noah Benson and Alex Hanson).

St. Scholastica’s Akeem Robotham (11), from Kingston, Jamaica, pops the ball up over UW-Superior’s Andy Rowland (4) in the first half of the match at Saints Field on the CSS campus in Duluth on Oct. 18. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

“While we have a heavy international contingent, we have still done a lot to offer opportunities to local and regional players,” Mooney said. “Drake Schramm (Cloquet-Esko-Carlton) got his first Collegiate start the other game and scored two goals and freshman Jake Kidd from Superior has also played in every game this season.”

“We love the perspective and character that our international student-athletes bring to our culture, but I don’t want folks to think we have completely outsourced our talent.”

Interestingly, and this is significant … in contrast, both the Saints and Yellowjackets Women’s rosters have no foreign players — zip, zero, zilch.

In the case of the 35 players on the CSS Women’s roster, they hail from such exotic places as Minnesota (31), Wisconsin, California, Michigan and Ohio (one apiece).

On its 25-player roster, UWS has Minnesota (18), Wisconsin (five), Illinois and Colorado (one apiece).

“The women’s game internationally hasn’t caught up yet, and I don’t know how to say that in a way to be diplomatically fair,” Mooney said. “There just aren’t as many opportunities worldwide for Women’s sports, and I think you’d probably see that no matter what the sport is.”

And it doesn’t hurt that the Women’s game is well established in Minnesota and Wisconsin, with plenty of talent to go around.

St. Scholastica’s Andres Gradilla (7), from Guadalajara, Mexico, reacts after scoring a goal in the first half of the match with UW-Superior at Saints Field on the CSS campus in Duluth on Oct. 18. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

CSS senior forward Andres Gradilla is from Guadalajara, Mexico, where soccer is king. His previous college, Oakland City (Ind.) University, even had more international players than the Saints.

“Soccer is everywhere in the world,” Gradilla said. “Everyone comes from a different background, and you can see it in the way they play, you see it more in some than others. Here, the philosophy is a little bit different. Back home, we look more forward to the style of the game (the finesse plays), even though it’s more hard, and here, it’s more physical.”

Chastey agreed. It doesn’t mean this way is right, and that way is wrong. It’s just different.

“Everybody has their cultures and ideas about how they think the game should be played,” Chastey said. “It’s our challenge to get everybody on the same page and playing the same way, and I enjoy that challenge.”

St. Scholastica’s Nathaniel Campbell (28), from Kingston, Jamaica, gets the jump on the UW-Superior defense in the first half of the match at Saints Field on the CSS campus in Duluth on Oct. 18. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

Jamaica, meanwhile, that Caribbean island country known for Bob Marley, reggae music, jerk chicken and friendly souls, loves its soccer, although track and field ranks up there (cricket is a distant third).

Perhaps Hamilton said it best. There’s just something about that sport, with its Distinctive ball with the 12 pentagonal panels and 20 hexagonals, that has led to an estimated 250 million people in more than 200 countries, playing the game, loving the game, just wanting to play.

Well, play on then.

“Soccer is a universal language,” Hamilton said.