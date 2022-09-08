College men’s soccer: Paredes, Yellowjackets blank Bethel – Duluth News Tribune
SUPERIOR — Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Paredes needed just one save to earn the shutout as Wisconsin-Superior blanked Bethel 2-0 in nonconference men’s soccer Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.
Gavin Watkinson opened the scoring at 37 minutes, 49 seconds, on an assist from Finley Purnell, and then Watkinson found Blake Perry for an insurance goal at 78:00 for the Yellowjackets (1-1).
Juan Valdivia Cortes had 10 saves to lead Bethel (1-1).
UWS continues nonconference action at 1 pm Saturday, Sept. 10, at Minnesota State-Moorhead.