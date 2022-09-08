College men’s soccer: Paredes, Yellowjackets blank Bethel – Duluth News Tribune

SUPERIOR — Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Paredes needed just one save to earn the shutout as Wisconsin-Superior blanked Bethel 2-0 in nonconference men’s soccer Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Gavin Watkinson opened the scoring at 37 minutes, 49 seconds, on an assist from Finley Purnell, and then Watkinson found Blake Perry for an insurance goal at 78:00 for the Yellowjackets (1-1).

Juan Valdivia Cortes had 10 saves to lead Bethel (1-1).

UWS continues nonconference action at 1 pm Saturday, Sept. 10, at Minnesota State-Moorhead.

UW-Superior’s Noah Benson (21) wipes out Bethel’s Matthias Capari (7) in the first half of the game at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Wednesday evening, Sept. 7, 2022. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

UW-Superior’s Mackie Ringrose (10) soars through the air after saving the ball from going out of bounds in the first half of the Yellowjackets’ game with Bethel at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Wednesday evening, Sept. 7, 2022. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

UW-Superior’s Phillip Eriksen (23) keeps the ball away from the Bethel defense at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Wednesday evening, Sept. 7, 2022. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram